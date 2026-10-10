Desperation In The Crease: Shesterkin's Season-Ending Injury May Be Season-Ending For The Rangers

The Rangers had done a decent job of improving their depth at forward and on ‘D’ this season, but the one area in which they couldn’t afford a catastrophic injury was in goal. Shesterkin has been one of the most reliable and elite netminders in the sport, but when he went down on Friday night, you could feel the black clouds starting to gather over the Blueshirts organization. And now, it’s going to be next-to-impossible for the Rangers to bounce back from this news.