Desperation In The Crease: Shesterkin's Season-Ending Injury May Be Season-Ending For The Rangers

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026 7:05 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 7:05 PM
The New York Rangers got off to a strong start to their 2026-27 season, but they got catastrophic news when star goalie Igor Shesterkin suffered a season-ending injury in a game on Friday. Shesterkin and backup Joonas Korpisalo are now both injured, and their playoff hopes are all but over.
After two extremely disappointing campaigns, the New York Rangers got off to a solid 4-2-0 start to their 2026-27 season. However, in a devastating development following their 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals Friday night, the Rangers announced on Saturday that star goaltender Igor Shesterkin suffered a season-ending injury in that contest.
To say that Shesterkin’s injury will be a massive blow to the Blueshirts’ playoff aspirations is a gigantic understatement. Shesterkin had been thriving thus far this season, posting a .927 save percentage and 1.79 goals-against average in five appearances.
The 30-year-old Russian was paramount to the Rangers’ competitiveness, and now that he’s lost for the year, it’s hard to envision any netminder coming in and supplying the organization with enough high-caliber goaltending to sustain their playoff hopes throughout the rest of the season.
Remember, the veteran who was supposed to be Shesterkin’s understudy – Joonas Korpisalo – is also sidelined for the next month with an injury. The next goalie up is Dylan Garand, a 24-year-old who has only five total games of NHL experience. Asking Garand to put the Blueshirts on his back and carry them the rest of the way this year is extremely unfair.
Also complicating matters is the fact that there isn’t an abundance of experienced netminders who are available on the trade market. Sure, there’s superstar Connor Hellebuyck who is looking for a new home, but the Rangers may not have the trade capital to satisfy Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff’s demands in any Hellebuyck blockbuster trade.
Thus, absent some unexpected development with another goalie in the Rangers’ system, they’ll have no choice but to go with Garand as their main netminder until further notice.
They do have 31-year-old Spencer Martin in their system, but Martin appeared in only six NHL games last season, and he posted an .864 SP and 4.13 GAA – numbers that hardly will inspire confidence that he can be recalled and get the job done the rest of the way this year.
Others that the Rangers will have to look to is Garand's fellow rookie goaltender Callum Tung. Tung, 22, played last season split between the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and the ECHL's Bloomington Bison. This year, he's made two appearances with the Wolf Pack, averaging 1.00 GAA and a .971 SP.
ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that with the Rangers looking for immediate help in the crease, Jonathan Quick might be looked at. Quick did retire from the NHL, with last season being his final, and the 40-year-old currently serves as the Rangers' director of goaltending development. But according to Kaplan, "sources believe he could be a possibility" if he were asked to.
The Rangers had done a decent job of improving their depth at forward and on ‘D’ this season, but the one area in which they couldn’t afford a catastrophic injury was in goal. Shesterkin has been one of the most reliable and elite netminders in the sport, but when he went down on Friday night, you could feel the black clouds starting to gather over the Blueshirts organization. And now, it’s going to be next-to-impossible for the Rangers to bounce back from this news.
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Rangers GM Chris Drury is going to have Shesterkin’s $11.5 million in salary cap space to use, but it'll be extremely difficult to find any resources that can provide what Shesterkin did for the franchise, no matter how much cap space they now possess.
Who knows – maybe Drury can go to the St. Louis Blues and see what it’ll take to acquire Jordan Binnington, a Stanley Cup winner who would likely love the big-time spotlight in Manhattan. But that could cost Drury more than he's willing to give up for any goalie, especially now that any opposing GMs know the Rangers are over a barrel in trying to recover from this Shesterkin news.
You never want to totally count out a team because of a single injury to one player, but it’s hard to not see the Shesterkin injury as a season-killing development. Shesterkin has earned his status as a true needle-moving netminder, and imagining that anyone will be able to come in and give the Blueshirts a chance to win regularly feels like far more fantasy than fact.
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