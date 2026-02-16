Do Not Overlook Switzerland In The Olympic Knockout Stages

The obvious reason Genoni did not play in the NHL is size, as he is listed at six-foot, flat. But clearly that has not been a problem internationally, and on a Swiss team that typically defends very well, Genoni knows how to get the job done. And let's not forget: NHL players don't have a book on him. The Czechs scored three against Genoni, but their team isn't all NHLers, and many of the Czechs have seen him at the worlds before.