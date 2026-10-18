Do The Colorado Avalanche Have A Goaltending Problem?

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026 7:01 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 7:01 PM
The Colorado Avalanche arguably have the best roster on paper in the NHL, but they still appear to have goaltending issues. Although they committed long-term to MacKenzie Blackwood, Scott Wedgewood, the veteran on a short-term deal, continues to shine brighter.
It has been one year and 10 months since the Colorado Avalanche acquired their goaltending tandem of Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood, who were traded to Colorado just nine days apart.
The Avalanche have since made a commitment to Blackwood, signing the goaltender to a five-year extension in December 2024 with the idea of him being their designated starter.
In November 2025, the team signed Wedgewood to a one-year extension. Now, Colorado is in a situation where its long-term commitment is underperforming expectations and being outshone by its backup, who played six more games and had seven more post-season outings.
Given the inconsistency in Blackwood's game, questions are arising about whether Colorado has a problem.
Blackwood's Shaky Starts
Inconsistency is a netminder's nightmare. Blackwood is not providing the consistency expected of a starting goaltender. He struggled in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, allowing five goals on 22 shots.
Through his first four starts of the season, he had an .867 save percentage and a 3.30 goals-against average. His bounce-back performance against the Dallas Stars, in which he made 24 saves in a 3-2 win, shows why Colorado doesn't need to rush to conclusions about his ability to string together consistent performances.
However, it opens the door to questions about who deserves the starting position, knowing there is a capable netminder to consider as an alternative.
As every team knows, the players in front of a goaltender matter. The Avalanche's defensive play adds to the question of whether Blackwood is being hung out to dry or whether it is a combination of typical mistakes, unlucky bounces, and screens.
Across six games, Blackwood has faced 155 shots and saved 138, which is over 100 more shots than Wedgewood has faced.
Wedgewood's Opportunities Arising
Wedgewood continues to build on his already-ongoing case. Having played two games and faced 51 shots, saving 46, he's posted a .902 SP and a 2.40 GAA. He is 1-0-1, having not suffered a regulation loss this season.
In his case, it is about earning a bigger role rather than being immediately labeled the backup. The 34-year-old had his career-best season just last year, playing 45 games and finishing the regular season with a 31-6-6 record, a .921 SP, and a 2.02 GAA.
In the 2025-26 post-season, Wedgewood started 10 games, came in relief in another, and carried his strong form into the regular season. Just last year, he was trusted with the primary role while Blackwood battled an injury.
The most appealing aspect of the tandem story is Wedgewood's ability to maintain an outstanding record while still competing for a longer-term opportunity. It all comes down to balance. Colorado has two experienced options, and the team in front of them is looking to compete; however, defensive breakdowns that lead to high-scoring chances mean it won't matter who starts in net if they are hung out to dry.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy