Do The Oilers Or Any Pacific Division Team Deserve To Be In The Playoffs?

The NHL’s playoff format ensures three teams from each division make the post-season, but if the season ended today, no Pacific Division team would make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.
The Pacific Division, easily the weakest in the NHL this season, could have five teams in the playoffs. The Central Division, home to the strongest teams in the NHL this season, might have only three.
That doesn’t seem to make much sense. In fact, not a single team in the Pacific Division has a points percentage good enough to put it into a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
If the NHL went to a 1-through-8 format by conference or to a 1-through-16 seeding league-wide, the Edmonton Oilers would not make the playoffs. And neither the Dallas Stars nor the Minnesota Wild would be guaranteed to be out after the first round.
