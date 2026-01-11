Dougie Hamilton's Future With The Devils Hangs In The Balance

The New Jersey Devils are watching their season dwindle away, and one of the first moves that could result from their downfall is trading defenseman Dougie Hamilton.
Johnathan Kovacevic is set to return to the Devils' lineup for their game against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Therefore, New Jersey needs to make space on the back end for him to slot in, and they decided to scratch Hamilton.
The 32-year-old costs $9 million against the salary cap for another two seasons following this campaign. With this healthy scratch, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman hinted that Hamilton's future with New Jersey could be in doubt during his "Saturday Headlines" segment.
He brought up the other details of Hamilton's contract, including a heavily modified no-trade clause. After holding a full no-move clause in the first four years of his deal, his clause changed to a no-move clause with a 10-team trade list.
In fact, Friedman revealed that the Devils had looked to trade Hamilton to the San Jose Sharks in the past off-season, but the player blocked the trade.
Hamilton's agent, J. P. Barry, believes that the decision to scratch Hamilton is a calculated one.
Given the reports and circumstances within the Devils right now, it may not be long before he's moved again.
