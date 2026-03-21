Dreams Do Come True; Expectations Continue To Grow For Blackhawks' Anton Frondell

Frondell doesn’t remember a lot about that night, and he wishes his sense of recall was a little better. But watching video helps. He vaguely recollects that fellow Chicago Blackhawks prospect Vaclav Nestrasil jokingly advised him to go forth and multiply as they shook hands after the game. Other snippets of the evening have found their way into his memory bank, but he was so deeply immersed in the moment that it all seems to be a blur.