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Dylan Larkin Releases Statement, Red Wings To Start 2026-27 Without A Captain

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Eric Cruikshank
Updated Sep 11, 2026, 15:53
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Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has finally broke his silence after reportedly requesting a trade, and the team has announced it will enter the season without a captain.

As the NHL season quickly approaches, both the Detroit Red Wings franchise and its forward Dylan Larkin have released statements regarding the status of their relationship.

The 30-year-old discussed his reported trade request that was made earlier this summer, confirming he will be present at Red Wings training camp.

"Over the past couple of weeks, Red Wings leadership and I have had several in-depth discussions," Larkin said via the team's X account on Friday. "I've appreciated those candid conversations, and I will be at training camp with my teammates.

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"When new leadership is in place, we'll talk further about the direction of the team. We will keep those conversations private, and I will keep my focus on the season ahead and on the guys in that room."

In addition to Larkin's statement, the Red Wings announced that Larkin has been stripped of his captaincy, which was a role he served in for over five years when he was initially given the 'C' on Jan. 13, 2021.

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"The Red Wings will begin the 2026-27 without a captain being named," the organization wrote. "Any further discussions or decisions regarding this topic will be made once new hockey operations leadership is in place."

Detroit is in the process of finding a replacement for GM Steve Yzerman, who stepped down on July 15. The Red Wings confirmed that any major decisions or trades involving Larkin won't be made until a successor is named.

"Dylan is under contract as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. Any conversations regarding his future with the Club will take place privately when a new hockey operations leader has been named. As such, we will not comment any further on this matter."

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