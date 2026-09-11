Dylan Larkin Releases Statement, Red Wings To Start 2026-27 Without A Captain
Eric CruikshankUpdated Sep 11, 2026, 15:53featured
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Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has finally broke his silence after reportedly requesting a trade, and the team has announced it will enter the season without a captain.
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