Evander Kane May Have Burned His Last Bridge In The NHL

Former Vancouver Canucks winger Evander Kane is looking for a new team to play for. And Kane has also spent part of the summer angrily reacting to opinions about him. But it's our senior digital correspondent's opinion that Kane needs to develop a thicker skin when it comes to criticism.
For much of his 17-year NHL career, Evander Kane has been no stranger to controversy.
The 35-year-old, who played for his hometown Vancouver Canucks last season, has yet to either announce his retirement or find a team to play. But he has found time to get into a couple of social media spats — one involving an ex-teammate and another with a member of the media.
It's another reason why Kane, who has burned bridges in almost every place he's played, will likely not be back in the NHL next season. That is, unless it's in broadcasting.
As a player and teammate, there are more than enough reasons why teams should steer clear of signing a player who had 13 goals and 31 points last season. And most of them have nothing to do with on-ice productivity.
As ex-player Kurtis Gabriel told the San Jose Hockey Now podcast, Kane was one of the most selfish and absurd teammates he's ever had.
During their time in San Jose together, Gabriel said Kane was often late to meetings, did not dress appropriately and made the Sharks' dressing room extremely uncomfortable. He reportedly once cut Erik Karlsson's stick before a game and boycotted the team by purposely not trying.
"Imagine, Evander Kane with a selfish take”, referencing Kane’s controversial comments on COVID issues.
Kane took exception to both Spector and Gabriel’s remarks. Writing on his own X.com account, Kane mocked Spector and spoke vaguely about what probably refers directly to Gabriel, writing “I can’t wait for the day I decide to share ‘my truths.’ "
The truth is, as talented as Kane has been as a player, it was always overshadowed by an off-ice incidents that drove him out of Winnipeg, Buffalo and San Jose.
Full disclosure: when this writer was active on X.com, we were blocked by Kane after being critical of his actions during the NHL’s 2012 lockout – specifically, when Kane posted an ill-advised picture of himself holding a stack of money to his ear.
We made it clear Kane's "Money Mayweather" pic was a tone-deaf move at a time when arena workers were out of work because of the labor war between players and owners. Kane didn’t appreciate that point of view.
There's a reason why Dustin Byfuglien reportedly tossed Kane's clothes into the shower after he showed up to a meeting in a tracksuit. There's a reason why he was suspended in Buffalo after taking a private jet to Toronto for the NBA All-Star Game and then oversleeping and not returning to practice on time. There’s a reason why Kane has bounced between five different NHL teams.
It's not because Kane cannot play.
Kane’s skills are undeniable, and he’s had a longer career than most players. In fact, he was a big reason why the Edmonton Oilers made the Stanley Cup final in back-to-back seasons. But that makes it all the more curious why he’s never endeared himself to any dressing room long enough to stick with a team for the long term.
Maybe it's not all his fault. Maybe there are two sides to every story.
At the same time, this isn't a one-off. Rather, it's a pattern. And while Kane is certainly entitled to his side of things — and we look forward to seeing it — what we don't expect to see is Kane returning to the NHL this season.
That bridge, like many others, has been burned.
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