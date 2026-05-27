Ex-Leafs Goalie Frederik Andersen Adjusts To Facing Far Fewer Shots With Hurricanes

"This is a tough game to play, believe it or not," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said after Andersen stopped 11 of 13 shots in a 3-2 overtime win in Game 3. "When you're not getting a lot of action, and when you do, it's Grade-A variety, but that's the right guy for us in that situation, because just a calm — whether we're giving up 30 shots a night or whatever it was tonight — he's going to be the same."