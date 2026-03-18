Expect To See Isles' Matthew Schaefer On A Lot Of Calder, Norris And Hart Ballots

New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy is making a huge statement by giving Matthew Schaefer so much ice time. That should prove his value in the conversation for the Hart and Norris Trophies.
Another game, another 20-plus minutes of ice time for one of the most dynamic rookie defensemen the NHL has ever seen. Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders has been a marvel, to be sure.
But what stands out about Schaefer, aside from the skating and eye-popping skill, is the ice time column. He sits ninth in the league in total ice time, at the age of 18 after a season in which he was limited to 17 games in junior hockey.
Coaches tend to put players out there whom they think give their team the best chance to win. And by consistently and constantly throwing Schaefer over the boards, Islanders coach Patrick Roy is making a huge statement.
Given that, it's time to start seriously considering Schaefer for not only the Calder Trophy, but for the Norris and Hart as well.
Watch today's video column up above for more.
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