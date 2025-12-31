Fans, Media React To Canada's Olympic Men's Roster: 'Not Taking Bedard Is An Absolute Joke'

Canada's men's Olympic roster was revealed on Wednesday, and there are plenty of fans and media who had something to say about the decisions.

Whether the argument is about players who shouldn't have remained on the team following the 4 Nations Face-Off, players who were added to that roster or those who didn't even make the team, it seems that everyone has an opinion.

One of the most popular complaints from fans was the decision to leave off youngsters Connor Bedard and Matthew Schaefer.

"BOOOOOO, no Connor Bedard," @FAmmiranteTFJ wrote on X.

"How the hell do you leave Bedard off the team??" @HeathJohnson617 said.

"Not taking Bedard is an absolute joke regardless of injury. 100% deserved to be on this team," @JoeYoun75382300 posted.

"No Bedard is absolutely nuts, but overall a pretty good team," @LachInTheCrease wrote.

Another big question mark that fans had regarding the reveal of Canada's Olympic roster is the omission of two-time Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe winner Sam Bennett.

"Bennett is the big surprise to me. I thought he would be a five-star lock," Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said.

"No Bennett is a stunner." @Steve_Dangle posted.

"No Bennett is the biggest surprise," @Covers_josh said on X

"Sam Bennett must be pissed," former NHL goaltender Andrew Raycroft wrote on X.

"No Sam Bennett, it's a mistake, it's somewhat shocking," TSN's Jeff O'Neill said reacting to the roster.

Hockey Canada Reveals Men's 2026 Olympic Roster: Full List

Hockey Canada named the 25 players representing the men's national team at the 2026 Olympics.

Another critique of Canada's roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan is the goaltending, specifically the selection of Jordan Binnington, who led Canada to a 4 Nations championship between the pipes.

At the club level with the St. Louis Blues this season, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native has struggled. He has seven wins in 21 starts, along with a .870 save percentage and 3.44 goals-against average.

"What's in Canada that prevents hockey players from becoming goalies. Like how is Jordan Binnington the best you have," @JVPlTERS wrote.

"Binnington. we are not a serious country," @montembeault35 wrote.

In addition to Binnington's name being included on the roster, some claim that Blues D-man Colton Parayko, as well as Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli have all been picked because of their ties with Canada's management.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong is the GM of Team Canada, and Lightning coach Jon Cooper is the head coach of Canada.

"Just gonna say it… I don't think Jordan Binnington or Colton Parayko make this team if Doug Armstrong isn't the general manager," @_NickRichard posted on X.

Michael Traikos replied, "I also don’t think Cirelli makes the team if Cooper isn’t the coach."

"Cirelli over bedard or Scheifele is a mistake. Cooper picking favorites," @aaronstacey55 said.

"Cirelli/Ponit/Hagel & Binnington/Parayko all there because their GM/HC are on the management team," @prairiedawg21 posted.

When asked about Binnington's inclusion on the team, Armstrong acknowledged the Blues haven't performed that well in front of the netminder this season, and he labored about whether to bring him to the Olympics or not, but the rest of the management and coaching staff wanted him there.

Four Surprises About Canada's 2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Roster

Hockey Canada's 2026 Olympic men's roster was revealed on New Year's Eve, with shocking cuts and thrilling newcomers on the roster. Here's what stood out, with explanations from their GM.

Overall, Team Canada has a strong roster with plenty of star players on the list. Nonetheless, there were some mixed opinions about Canada at the 2026 Olympics.

"Is it just me or is this the weakest Team Canada I’ve ever seen??? Besides top end firepower on offense and Makar on D, this is far from threatening," @Doodle2713 wrote on X.

"Canada's men's Olympic roster is, head and shoulders, better than anyone else in that tournament, and a Gold medal is on the schedule," @Sid_Seixeiro posted. "It will also be entertaining watching them drink some American tears along the way."

"Canada is stacked lol," @TVMoviefan30 wrote.

"As an American, I'm terrified of the Celebrini selection. Feel like this will be his coming out party," @NHLRussell posted.

"I can finally root for nick suzuki without rooting for his evil team," @wollapologist said on X.

"Feeling like I want to down a bottle of maple syrup," @wollerxx posted.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.