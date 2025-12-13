Fans, Media React To Canucks Trading Quinn Hughes To Wild: 'Darkest Day In Franchise History'

The Vancouver Canucks chose not to wait any longer to decide on their future with captain Quinn Hughes.

Almost six months before Hughes was even eligible to sign a contract extension, the Canucks traded him to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, left winger Liam Ohgren and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

The reactions from fans and media streamed in regarding Friday evening's blockbuster move. And while the hockey world has taken notice of the Wild's big push, for some Canucks fans and media, there was a common theme.

"One of the darkest days in franchise history, if not the darkest," Donnie & Dhali producer Ryan Henderson posted to X.

"Darkest day in franchise history is upon us," @ChytilTruther wrote. "At least they got a good return."

Speculation about the superstar defenseman's future in Vancouver skyrocketed in April when president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford suggested they can't afford to lose him, but he may want to play with brothers Jack and Luke Hughes with the New Jersey Devils.

That speculation increased this past week, when Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Canucks and Devils talked about Hughes.

Now, he's not a Canuck – or a Devil. The Wild won the sweepstakes.

And Canucks fans are already giving Minnesota fans some advice about the 26-year-old.

"Please take care of him we are all sobbing," @86N0RRIS posted to X.

"Congrats Wild fans. You guys got arguably the best defenseman on the planet who will rack up points on loop," @Canuckjinn wrote. "Take care of our boy for us, hope y'all win something with him."

As for Wild fans, there's excitement and some bittersweet feelings about trading three young Wild players.

"Quinn Hughes time in Minnesota! Great to add the best defenseman in the NHL," wrote @AlexMicheletti.

"This immediately makes the Wild a Cup contender," said @THEOttoJohnson. Kaprizov, Boldy, and Quinn Hughes are three top-20 players. They're supported by Faber, Eriksson Ek, Brodin and an elite goalie tandem. Go get another center and you have a real shot at a Cup."

"I will miss you king," wrote "Marco Rossi Believer."

In a media availability, Rutherford said he got the feeling a year-and-a-half ago that it was unlikely Hughes would sign long-term, and it became clearer before the season, as reported by TSN's Farhan Lalji.

"WTF were you waiting for?!" asked @8394Canucks.

"Oh he's a quitter then," wrote @NiqhilVelji.

Canucks beat reporter Rick Dhaliwal shared his thoughts on Hughes after the initial trade reports.

"Don't blame Quinn Hughes," he wrote. "The Canucks got the best player in franchise history in the draft and never built winning teams around him. He wanted to win here, but it just wasn't going to happen, and now he is gone."

That said, winning the Central Division will be tough for Hughes now, let alone the Stanley Cup.

"Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes and Miro Heiskanen are now all in the same division," SDPN executive producer Drew Livingstone wrote. "Arguably the three best defensemen in the sport."

One era ends in Vancouver, while another one could be beginning in Minnesota. Their first games after the trades – Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in Minnesota and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET for Vancouver – couldn't come soon enough.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.