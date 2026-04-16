First Commissioner Of The CWHL To Be Inducted Into Ontario Sports Hall Of Fame
Brenda Andress, the founder of SheIs Sports Network and founding commissioner of the former CWHL, is the 2026 recipient of the Bruce Prentice Legacy Award.
The founding commissioner of the historic Canadian Women's Hockey League, Brenda Andress, will be inducted into the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in October.
Andress is this year's recipient of the Bruce Prentice Legacy Award.
The Ontario Sports Hall of Fame said it presents the award "to an individual whose outstanding contribution to a sport or athletics is already well documented. Their legacy recognizes those feats as well as their remarkable contribution to the people and well-being of Ontario and beyond."
In 2007, the CWHL was established after the former National Women's Hockey League folded. The CWHL built on what the original NWHL did from 1999 to 2007, which tried to develop professional women's hockey.
The CWHL showcased top talent, such as Jennifer Botterill, who will also be inducted along with Andress in October. Shortly after, Andress was named the league's inaugural commissioner in 2008.
The league featured 12 teams during its 12-year run, though not all played at once. Andress was key in developing the league's expansion, adding a team in Boston and two in China.
During this time, Andress established partnerships with the NHL, including the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, even getting Scotiabank Arena (then called the Air Canada Centre) for three CWHL All-Star Games. She also secured a broadcasting deal for the league with Rogers Sportsnet.
Andress left the CWHL in 2018. In 2019, the league ceased operations, as league officials and owners determined the business model was not financially sustainable long-term.
But Andress' work in women's sports goes beyond the CWHL.
After founding SheIs in 2017, Andress founded SheIs Sports Network in 2021, an organization dedicated to the uplifting of women's sports by their community.
The Bruce Prentice Legacy Award will be another honor recognizing her work for women's hockey.
Andress was named one of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women by the Canadian Association for Advancement of Women & Sport in 2014, one of "The Powers of the Future" by The Hockey News in 2018 and the 2013 recipient of the YWCA's Women of Distinction Award for championing diversity and accessibility in sport.
"This recognition means a great deal to me because it reflects the many people, partners, athletes, and advocates who have been part of the journey to grow and strengthen sport in Ontario, especially for women and girls," Andress said in a LinkedIn post earlier this month.
Brenda Andress will receive her award at the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Community Celebration held at the Granite Club in Toronto on Oct. 15.
Elayna Lee-Young is an intern for The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.