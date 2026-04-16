First Commissioner Of The CWHL To Be Inducted Into Ontario Sports Hall Of Fame

www.linkedin.com In the news - Ontario Sport Hall of Fame | Brenda Andress (She/Her/Hers) | 29 comments I’m deeply honored to be named the 2026 recipient of the Bruce Prentice Legacy Award and to be inducted into the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame. This recognition means a great deal to me because it reflects the many people, partners, athletes, and advocates who have been part of the journey to grow and strengthen sport in Ontario, especially for women and girls. Congratulations to my fellow 2026 inductees and special award recipients. I’m humbled and proud to be included among such an outstanding group, and I look forward to celebrating together. https://lnkd.in/efTT9CKj In the news - Ontario Sport Hall of Fame Thank you to the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame for this incredible honor. Brenda Andress (She/Her/Hers) SheIS Sports Network SheIS | 29 comments on LinkedIn