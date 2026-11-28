Nadeau, 21, is in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves and is having an excellent season so far. He's scored eight goals and 16 points in 17 games and is on pace to beat his numbers from last season's American League campaign, when he scored 56 points in 52 games. Carolina drafted him with the 30th pick in 2023, and by now, most franchises would already have Nadeau as an established NHLer.