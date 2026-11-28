Five Intriguing Tradeable NHL Prospects On Contending Teams
James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 7:58 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 7:58 PM
Following Michael Hage’s departure from the Montreal Canadiens, the question arises: which other top NHL prospects could be traded from contending teams?
The hockey world took notice of the Dylan Larkin saga with the Detroit Red Wings and his trade to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Involved in that trade was highly touted prospect Michael Hage, a price that Canadiens GM Kent Hughes had to, and was willing, to pay for a difference-maker like Larkin.
With Hage on the move, who are some other big-name or prominent prospects that could also be traded this season, or in the near future?
Here are a few youngsters in the systems of teams likely competing for the playoffs who could be involved in a trade that sells off some of the future.
Dean Letourneau, C, Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins have come back down to reality a little bit after their hot start to the season. On top of that, they potentially lost David Pastrnak for some time after he left the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, and are already missing James Hagens.
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Despite that drop-off, the Bruins are in a playoff spot, and if they want to remain competitive with a buyer's move, 20-year-old Dean Letourneau would likely be a candidate for a selling trade partner.
Letourneau, a 6-foot-7 center, is playing in his third year of college with Boston College. In this junior campaign, he's scored 12 goals and 18 points in 14 appearances, tied for third in the NCAA in goals.
Bradly Nadeau, LW, Carolina Hurricanes
There's no doubt about what the Carolina Hurricanes are. They're coming off their Stanley Cup triumph last season and have continued their dominance this season, leading the league in points percentage at .820 and own a 19-3-3 record.
So of course, if the Canes GM Eric Tulsky wants to make moves this year, they'll be buying, and one expendable prospect should be Bradly Nadeau, who is probably their best prospect remaining in the system.
Nadeau, 21, is in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves and is having an excellent season so far. He's scored eight goals and 16 points in 17 games and is on pace to beat his numbers from last season's American League campaign, when he scored 56 points in 52 games. Carolina drafted him with the 30th pick in 2023, and by now, most franchises would already have Nadeau as an established NHLer.
Adam Benak, C, Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild have been very impressive this season, even with their limited center depth outside of Joel Eriksson Ek. Despite leading the NHL standings in points, they could still use some help down the middle, especially if they expect to win a Stanley Cup.
Wild GM Bill Guerin missed out on Larkin, which would have been a perfect addition for his club, and will have to move on to another target. And in search of another quality player, he may have to give up 19-year-old center Adam Benak.
Benak was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, but has proven to be a great scorer, despite his 5-foot-8 frame. The Czech native is in his freshman season with Western Michigan, scoring five goals and 16 points in 12 games so far.
Anton Silayev, D, New Jersey Devils
After missing the playoffs last season, the New Jersey Devils have emerged as one of the NHL's top teams this season. Before Saturday's action, they sat fifth in the league, and only behind the Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.
They've already added Connor Hellebuyck, giving up some forward depth, including the departure of Dawson Mercer.
A 20-year-old prospect like Anton Silayev could help restore some of that forward depth, as the Devils are almost certainly a playoff team this year.
The Russian defenseman is a stay-at-home blueliner in his first season of professional North American hockey with the AHL's Utica Comets. He was drafted by New Jersey in 2024 with the 10th overall pick.
Carter Yakemchuk, D, Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators have been an inspiring team this season, losing captain Brady Tkachuk in the off-season per his trade request and now leading the Atlantic Division by four points.
If Sens GM Steve Staios really wants to get serious and reward his team for how well they've played under the circumstances, defenseman Carter Yakemchuk could fetch them a very serious return.
Yakemchuk, 21, has had his fair share of NHL appearances, including 15 this season with Ottawa. Last year, he played 54 games for the Belleville Senators in the minors, and notched 10 goals and 40 points in 54 outings from the back end. He is also the highest draft pick on this list, selected seventh overall in 2024 by Ottawa.
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