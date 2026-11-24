Ottawa Senators
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2026 2:27 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 2:27 PM
With Carter Yakemchuk scratched for the 10th time in 12 games, Monday's visit from Zayne Parekh and the Calgary Flames brought back memories of the 2024 NHL Draft.
As the Senators defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Monday night, the matchup served as an interesting reminder of a decision the Sens made in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.
While Senators defenceman Carter Yakemchuk was a healthy scratch for the 10th time in the last 12 games, Calgary's Zayne Parekh, selected just two spots after Yakemchuk, has played in all 25 games for the Flames this season.
Parekh has 10 points while averaging 18:29 of ice time per game in Calgary. Yakemchuk, meanwhile, is having trouble getting into the lineup at all.
Travis Green talks about Carter Yakemchuk's development and the balance of trying to do the right thing for the team and the player (Senators YouTube).More Videos
When the Senators selected seventh overall in 2024, they obviously had their eye on a defenceman. It was a defence-heavy draft, with six of the top 12 picks coming from that position. That included Yakemchuk, Parekh, Zeev Buium and Sam Dickinson.
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The Senators clearly preferred Yakemchuk, whose size, physical edge and booming shot makes him a compelling prospect.
Parekh went ninth to Calgary. Both were highly regarded offensive defencemen, both were right-handed shots, and both offered the kind of upside that made them attractive first-round options.
Dickinson then went 11th overall to San Jose, and Buium was selected 12th by Minnesota.
Yakemchuk returned to junior for the 2024-25 season, and his offensive production dropped considerably from his draft year. He also wasn't selected to play for Canada at the World Juniors that winter, a decision the Senators didn't agree with.
And now that the Senators' blue line is healthy, there's no regular spot for him in the lineup.
Parekh is also experiencing the ups and downs of developing into an NHL player. He made a couple of dazzling plays with the puck on Monday night, and he also made the mistake that allowed Shane Pinto the room he needed to score what turned out to be the winning goal.
Parekh is playing regularly, though, as are Buium and Dickinson.
But that alone shouldn't be a reason to criticize Yakemchuk's selection. There are some big differences in their situations. The Sens have a tougher lineup to crack than Calgary, San Jose and Vancouver, who are all in the bottom half of the league.
At fourth overall, the Senators are emerging as contenders right before our eyes, so this isn't the time to have young players learning on the job when better options are available. That's what the Senators did during the DJ Smith era, when developing young talent was a higher priority to help them get to where they are today.
And that's essentially the boat the Flames, Sharks and Canucks are in right now.
Travis Green was asked about Yakemchuk's status by TSN's Claire Hanna on Monday morning.
"Obviously with Yak, we're mindful that he's young and still developing," Green said. "The big thing is keeping him confident. We're also in the business of winning, and we've liked the way our D have looked, quite honestly.
"We love Yak as a player too, and so I still think Yak's a good player in the league. I think he can play right now as well, but we like the makeup of our D. It's something we're mindful of, and we'll continue to monitor what's best for him as well."
In other words, Nikolas Matinpalo gives the Senators a better chance to win at the moment, a point that's nearly impossible to argue with.
There's still value in Yakemchuk being here. He's learning from NHL players and adapting to the NHL pace and skill at practice. For now, though, barring an injury, his path to regular NHL playing time appears blocked.
It's not like the Senators' brass needs anyone to tell them that the kid needs to play. They know. But they also know Yakemchuk the person. Yes, being a healthy scratch can affect a young player's confidence, but so can being sent back to the minors.
None of this means the Senators made the wrong choice in 2024. Parekh, Dickinson and Buium may be NHL regulars now, but it doesn't mean they'll have better careers. It's still way too early to call.
But watching Parekh play meaningful NHL minutes on Monday night in Ottawa while Yakemchuk sat in the press box again is bound to invite some debate.
And there's no getting around it. A return to Belleville will soon be the obvious move, if it isn't already.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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