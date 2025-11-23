Five NHL Teams surprisingly Not In A Playoff Spot At The Quarter Mark

The NHL’s 2025-26 season is at the quarter mark, so it’s a great time to look at positive surprises and disappointments at this point in the year.

We began this process by examining the teams that have surprised positively. In this file, we’re focusing on teams that have been disappointments up to this point. Here are five teams in alphabetical order.

Edmonton Oilers

After falling short in back-to-back duels in the Stanley Cup finals, the Edmonton Oilers had sky-high expectations entering this season. To say they’ve failed to live up to them so far is a major understatement.

In 23 games, Edmonton has posted a thoroughly mediocre 9-9-5 record and sank to 12th place in the Western Conference.

Their offense hasn’t been terrific, but their defense has been a serious issue, as their goals-against average is fifth-worst in the league at 3.57 per game. Even for this offense-heavy Oilers team, that is a lot.

The Oilers don’t have much in the way of salary cap space, but they made multiple moves this past summer, and it feels like GM Stan Bowman is locked in with this current group.

It would still shock many if they failed to make the playoffs. However, their performance roughly 25 percent into the season suggests that’s not nearly as far-fetched a situation as once thought.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers re-jigged their defense corps and made some calculated changes up front in the off-season, but the Blueshirts came out of the gate poorly. To add to that, they own the worst home record in the NHL at 1-7-1.

It’s no wonder that the Rangers sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a 10-10-2 record. Getting just one win at Madison Square Garden is certainly a factor.

Defense and goaltending have been relative bright spots for this Rangers team, but offense has been another story.

New York's 2.50 goals-per-game average is third-worst in the league, ahead of only the Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators. When you compare where the Flames and Preds are in the standings to the Rangers, it makes sense that the Blueshirts are where they are in the standings.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues were an inspiration last year with a late-season charge and a memorable playoff appearance against the Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

However, this season, they’ve been dreadful, owning the league’s worst goals-against average of 3.76 and currently sitting in 13th in the West with a 6-9-6 record.

Some believe the Blues will be selling off talent as they balance the need between staying competitive and shipping off some of their veteran players.

For the long haul, making some trades is the right thing to do for St. Louis. Better that than being a "mushy middle" team that comes close, but ultimately fails to make the playoffs.

Toronto Maple Leafs

When the Toronto Maple Leafs were winning a lot of the time – as they were last year, and many regular seasons before that – there was never any question they’d be a playoff team.

But suddenly, there are plenty of questions after 21 games. Only the Buffalo Sabres are lower in the Eastern Conference standings than Toronto, and its 9-9-3 record. That’s about as bad a start as anyone could have forecast for the Leafs.

The injury bug has bitten hard into the Maple Leafs' lineup, but their poor defense, among other inconsistencies, has resulted in their drop in the standings.

They’re going to get some of their injured players back soon enough, but it’s getting later and later to turn their season around, and before they know it, it will be too late.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks had an all-around miserable season last year, and this season, the misery looks to be continuing. Vancouver has a 9-11-2 record, which puts them in 14th place in the West.

While it’s currently a close race where only four points separate the Canucks from the Winnipeg Jets in the second wild-card spot, there are a lot of hungry playoff contenders for Vancouver to leap over.

Thus, the Canucks need a reversal of fortune sooner rather than later. First-year coach Adam Foote has a tough task ahead of him, and who knows – Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin may supervise some roster changes.

But two straight seasons without playoff hockey in Vancouver would be a disaster, so there’s real pressure to turn things around. Only time will tell whether this group responds well to the challenge.

