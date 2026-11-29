Five NHL Teams With The Best Center Depth
Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 29, 2026 7:14 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 7:14 PM
Dylan Larkin's arrival gives the Montreal Canadiens exceptional depth down the middle of the ice, but who are the five teams with the best center depth in the NHL?
The Montreal Canadiens got a whole lot stronger after acquiring Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings, specifically in their depth down the middle.
After this trade, where do the Canadiens rank among teams with the best center depth in the NHL?
Here are the five top teams in the NHL in terms of how strong they are on paper in the middle of the ice.
Edmonton Oilers
Even if the Edmonton Oilers didn't have very strong centers in the bottom half of their lineup, there isn't really a world where they aren't considered one of the teams with the best centers in the NHL.
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Enough is said when Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are mentioned, as they both lead the NHL in scoring. They have a combined seven Art Ross Trophies, four Hart Trophies, six Ted Lindsay Awards, and a pair of Rocket Richard Trophies. Those numbers could, and are likely to, increase by the season’s end.
But the center depth doesn't end with McDavid and Draisaitl, as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is still a big part of the picture. Jason Dickinson is also a very serviceable bottom-six center, which further boosts Edmonton's case.
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov was always considered an important center for the Florida Panthers, but that view has only grown as the team took steps when he returned from his lower-body injury earlier in the campaign.
Without Barkov, Florida was still able to keep the train on the tracks with Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell as support through the middle. Though Lundell is slotted as the third-line center, he and Bennett are top-six forwards on pretty much any NHL team, which speaks to the Panthers' depth at center.
Don't forget Lars Eller, who is as experienced as they come. He's in his 18th NHL season and has played over 1,200 games. Also, Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen can play center in a pinch.
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Colorado Avalanche
Like the Oilers in a way, the Colorado Avalanche have great center depth, in part because of the aggregate that the superstars bring to that meter. Though he's out with a long-term injury, Nathan MacKinnon is at the top of that depth chart.
But even without their former Hart Trophy and Rocket Richard Trophy winner, the Avalanche are on a four-game winning streak, in part because of who they have behind him.
Assuming the duties as the top-line center now is Brock Nelson, who, in his heyday with the New York Islanders, also saw some of that role. He's been great in his last five appearances, scoring five goals and 10 points, while accumulating a plus-eight rating and averaging over 21 minutes of ice time.
Behind him is Nazem Kadri, who knows all about top-six minutes and roles. When he was with the Calgary Flames less than a year ago, he was their top-line center. There's also Nicolas Roy, to throw in the bunch of notable Colorado centers.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators have some underrated forward depth, specifically at center. There's the obvious superstar in Tim Stutzle, who is on pace for the greatest season of his career and could notch 100 points.
After him, there are a bunch of names who can fill in down the middle and in different areas of the lineup. Dylan Cozens, Shane Pinto, Ridley Greig, and Claude Giroux are all more than capable of second-line or just middle-six assignments at center.
The Senators are tied for being the fourth-best team in the league in faceoff percentage, winning 53.8 percent of their draws, and it's not hard to see why when they have serviceable centers all over the lineup.
Montreal Canadiens
It wasn't so strong before, but adding Larkin to the mix pushed Montreal's center depth in a massive and positive way.
Nick Suzuki did a lot of the heavy lifting. He had to lead the team offensively as the No. 1 center, but he's also the captain of one of the league's biggest hockey markets and carries huge responsibility behind the puck. That led to him winning the Selke Trophy last year.
Now, with Larkin, the Canadiens' first and second lines are much more balanced. That also means two-way center moguls Phillip Danault and Jake Evans aren’t forced to punch above their weight every night as top-six centers. In the end, that puts the Habs in a better position to succeed.
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