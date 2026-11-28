McDavid takes charge of the line with his high-speed, heavy offensive game built on his edge work, quick decision-making, and quick manoeuvres. He can vary his speed and cut quick angles while maintaining full control of the puck and looking for the right pass, tying into Draisaitl, who has undeniable chemistry in anticipating the play and where he needs to be. The heavy power forward uses his size and heavy shot to get pucks on net, using a quick release from difficult angles while drawing defenders to him and creating open space for the secondary scoring option.