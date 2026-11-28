Breaking Down Six Of The NHL's Most Effective Forward Lines
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 9:49 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 9:49 PM
Scoring is the hardest thing to do in hockey, so when you find a line that controls the play and outscores its opponents, it's important to keep that line together. Today, we break down the most effective forward lines during the 2026-27 NHL season.
As much as individual stars get the attention for the moments they create, the chemistry between linemates is just as important to the team's overall success.
A productive top line can be the difference between a good team and a real contender, or the difference between getting a team going again. From established all-star combinations to young players clicking with veterans, these forward lines are separating themselves from the rest.
Minnesota Wild: Kaprizov-Eriksson Ek-Boldy
A line that consists of Kirill Kaprizov, who is off to the best start of his NHL career and is second in points with 49 and second in assists with 30. Joel Eriksson Ek is on pace for his highest-scoring campaign, and Matt Boldy, who is off to the best start of his NHL career, with 33 points in 28 games.
Together, the trio brings a balance of offensive creativity, physicality, and ability to finish on scoring chances. Kaprizov, bringing his offensive threat and playmaking ability with his speed, edge work, and quick release, ties into Boldy, who can take advantage of open ice, provides heavy puck protection, and has a shooter's mentality, and Eriksson Ek, a 6-foot-3, 207-pound two-way player who can plant himself in front of the net, use his defensive pressure, and win battles to gain and drive possession.
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The combination has 307:7 minutes played together across 28 games, having 26 goals and only allowing three goals against, the least amount in the league with a minimum of 50 minutes played together, according to moneypuck.com. When this specific line hits the ice together, it's a threat with an 89.6 goal percentage.
thehockeynews.comWild's Top Line Of Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, And Boldy Dominate Oilers Despite LossA recurring theme is the dominance of the Minnesota Wild's top line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Matt Boldy. Although they suffered a defeat to the Edmonton Oilers, the top line was dominant again, finding their way onto the score sheet numerous times.
Vegas Golden Knights: Barbashev-Eichel-Stone
Both Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev are coming off career-high seasons, and Jack Eichel, who just had a back-to-back 90-plus-point season, seems to have continued to level up in the 2026–2027 season. Having one of the most well-rounded forward combinations, this line offers two-way responsibility, veteran leadership, and strong hockey IQ.
Second on Vegas in goals, Stone, a two-way right winger, has enough NHL experience to anticipate plays and read them early. His ability to finish scoring chances in tight, high-danger areas offsets his low skating speed. His style ties in well with Eichel, who has smooth zone-entry control and the right positioning. With a high shot volume, this allows for Stone to tip pucks into the back of an opponent's net.
Barbashev also contributes with his physicality and net-front offensive instincts. The 200-pound player finishes checks, wins battles along the boards, and creates open space, leading to more turnover opportunities.
The trio has 176 minutes played across 25 games, with ten goals scored and only four allowed while on the ice. With a 71.4 goal percentage, the line generated 53.1 percent of shot attempts. Their ability to generate offensive opportunities while limiting opponents has made them the most effective combination, though Stone is currently out with an injury.
Edmonton Oilers: Podkolzin-McDavid-Draisaitl
Individually, these players have been setting the tone for the league. Connor McDavid leads the league in assists (45) and points (60). His linemate, Leon Draisaitl, leads the league in goals (24) and ranks third in points (48), and Vasily Podkolzin, fourth in points (24) on Edmonton, has had a career-best year. Combined on a line, it is a triple threat matched up against any other trio.
McDavid takes charge of the line with his high-speed, heavy offensive game built on his edge work, quick decision-making, and quick manoeuvres. He can vary his speed and cut quick angles while maintaining full control of the puck and looking for the right pass, tying into Draisaitl, who has undeniable chemistry in anticipating the play and where he needs to be. The heavy power forward uses his size and heavy shot to get pucks on net, using a quick release from difficult angles while drawing defenders to him and creating open space for the secondary scoring option.
Podkolzin fits seamlessly with the two with his two-way game, bringing physicality through heavy forechecking, puck protection, and strong defensive-zone exits. Podkolzin has been taking more shots and finishing scoring chances after recovering dump-ins, forcing turnovers, and winning necessary battles.
With 291 minutes played in 27 games, the trio has scored 24 goals while on the ice and allowed 10. With a 70.6 percent goal percentage and controlling 59.6 percent of expected goals at five-on-five, Podkolzin has been the difference-maker on this line.
St. Louis Blues: Holloway-Thomas-Snuggerud
The young line of Dylan Holloway, who has back-to-back 50-plus-point seasons, Robert Thomas, who dealt with injury last season yet still had a 64-point campaign, and Jimmy Snuggerud, who is in his second season in the NHL with only 100 games played, have found a combination that has worked in the St. Louis Blues' favour.
Holloway, a fast, high-motor player noted for his speed and ability to play both wing and centre, drives transitions and pressures aggressively. With 64 shots on goal so far this season, he has been moved to the second line to spark and balance the team's inconsistent offence. Holloway works well with Thomas because of the captain's pass-first mentality, allowing the high-shot-volume player to continue taking those opportunities. Thomas excels at opening lanes for the pass, and his 22 assists so far speak to that.
Snuggerud, the 22-year-old right winger, has 14 goals and 53 shots on goal. His calm composure balances this line. With his strong puck-battling and heavy one-timer, he knows where to be for the pass and can take a slap shot over 95 miles per hour, making him a dangerous threat if left with too much space.
The group has 205.1 minutes of ice time together across 23 games played and an even seven goals for, seven goals against. The Blues continue to show their emerging offensive identity well. Individually, the group has been strong; their numbers suggest some room for improvement.
Florida Panthers: B.Tkachuk-Bennett-M.Tkachuk
An intimidating line that is strong physically has made a name for themselves individually. Brady Tkachuk, the former captain of the Ottawa Senators, is third on the Panthers' roster in goals with 12, third in assists (15), and tied for second in points (26). Sam Bennett enters his seventh season with the group, complementing both wingers well, and has 12 goals in 26 games. Matthew Tkachuk, fourth in the NHL in assists (28), has already surpassed his total from last season, when he played only 31 games due to surgery.
The line features heavy hitting from all three, but especially Brady, who has recorded high single-game hit totals. He attacks shift after shift and isn’t afraid to put his body in front of the net to screen goalies, making him the perfect linemate for his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, who reads the play quickly and finds lanes in crowded areas. He also thrives around the crease in high-danger areas, including tipping pucks in or battling for rebounds.
Bennett caps this line off with speed and attacks straight on to the net, which may leave a puck up for grabs. He can throw a hit that doesn't take him out of the play and times zone-entry/middle-ice passes effectively. He can play both wing and centre; he understands the pace of who he is slotted with and complements both brothers.
The line has 176.4 minutes played across 23 games and has 11 goals for and 10 goals against. The trio controlled 57.6 percent of expected goals at 5-on-5. The line may not always start games together, but Florida uses it when a spark needs to ignite.
Carolina Hurricanes: Carrier-Aho-Svechnikov
Last but not least, the reigning Stanley Cup Champions have undeniable chemistry between William Carrier, who has more assists (13) in 25 games than he did last season playing 70; Sebastian Aho, who is tied for seventh in points (34); and Andrei Svechnikov, who is fourth on Carolina with 23 points and has scored 13 goals.
While Aho and Svechnikov are established offensive contributors, Carrier brings the new element with his heavy straight-line game. He is highlighted for hard skating, forcing turnovers, and playing simple and direct rather than risking dangerous playmaking.
This goes hand in hand with Aho, who is a two-way centre that uses sharp movements and strong skating to avoid hits, has strong passing abilities, hand-eye coordination with a deceptive shot, and can maintain high energy, scoring goals in constant motion rather than stationary, allowing him to pick up a simple play and make it his own.
Svechnikov fits by using his frame, size, and scoring touch. He relies on his wrist shot and fast one-timers from the circles. He has clocked speeds over 23 miles per hour and has elite puck-handling skill and a creative style that makes him hard to read and easy to play with. There is a reason he was the first player to score a lacrosse-style "Michigan" goal in the NHL.
With 245.6 minutes played together across 23 games, the trio has 14 goals for and just eight against. They have controlled 63.2 percent of shot attempts.
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