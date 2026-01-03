Five NHLers With The Most To Prove In 2026

As the calendar year turns into 2026, there's a new opportunity for individuals to turn the page on themselves. In the NHL, there are players, such as members of the Florida Panthers, who have less to prove as they are established winners.

However, there are others still looking to cement themselves in history and rewrite their own legacy. Some NHLers have much to prove this coming year, whether that's individual or team success.

Here are five NHL players who should be going into 2026 with a chip on their shoulders and with a lot to prove in this new year.

Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets

You wouldn’t think the league’s reigning Hart Trophy winner as the NHL’s regular-season MVP has anything to prove. But in Connor Hellebuyck’s case, that’s not true.

Hellebuyck has featured in only 22 games this season due to injury – a relative walk in the park for a netminder who’s played at least 60 games in each of the past four seasons.

But while his individual numbers (a .907 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average) are solid enough, it’s Hellebuyck’s Stanley Cup playoff performances that have been lacking.

In the last three playoff campaigns, Hellebuyck has posted an SP of .886 or worse and a GAA of 3.08 or higher. The way the Winnipeg Jets are playing this year, Hellebuyck may not even get to play playoff hockey as they sit last in the NHL.

So not only does he have to lead Winnipeg out of their current funk, but he has to drastically improve his efforts if he can deliver them there.

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

To be sure, no one who is familiar with Auston Matthews’ body of work as a Toronto Maple Leaf would question his ability. However, there’s also no question Matthews has struggled for the majority of this season, generating only 18 goals and 31 points in 34 games.

Now, those totals would be great for mere mortals, but for Matthews, they’re a letdown, and they’re evidence that he may miss former teammate and linemate Mitch Marner more than any Leafs fan feared.

So, in 2026, Matthews has to ensure Toronto gets into the post-season, as well as push them deeper than they were able to go with Marner on the team. That’s a tall order indeed, but when you’re earning $13.25-million per season, the expectations are going to be massive.

Adrian Kempe, RW, Los Angeles Kings

When Adrian Kempe signed a contract extension that will pay him $10.625-million beginning next season, he instantly ratcheted up expectations on himself.

Although the 29-year-old has been just over a point-per-game playoff performer in 28 career playoff games, team success in the playoffs has eluded Kempe, as the Los Angeles Kings have not made it out of the first round in his nine previous seasons in L.A.

With Kings captain Anze Kopitar in his final season, this Los Angeles team is Kempe’s now. He needs to demonstrate that he can carry them to the second round and beyond, lest people start pointing accusatory fingers his way.

Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers

There’s no better player on the planet than Connor McDavid, but with great talent comes great expectations, and thus far, the Edmonton Oilers’ captain has not been able to carry his team across the finish line and earn the first of what could be multiple Cups.

McDavid is leading all NHL players in assists with 46, and is tied for the most points with 70 alongside Nathan MacKinnon this season. He’s a singular talent who can impose his will at just about any point.

However, he hasn’t delivered a championship yet, and until he does, he'll be remembered for not getting his hands on the Cup. That’s probably unfair to him, but it comes with the territory as the league’s most skilled player. The pressure to get the job done will only grow heavier until he shows he’s a Cup-winner.

Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings

When Dylan Larkin arrived on the scene in Detroit in 2015, few thought it would take him more than a decade to play more than five career NHL playoff games.

But now, he's in his 11th season with the Detroit Red Wings, and though he’s on pace to produce what would be a career-high 41 goals this season, it won’t matter if Larkin’s team stumbles its way out of a playoff position.

Larkin’s current ice time average of 20:39 is his highest since 2019-20, when he logged an average of 21:15. But it’s not about playing more, it’s about leading the Wings to a place they haven’t been since 2015-16.

