Five Of The Luckiest NHL Players to Start This Season

Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2026 5:12 PMPublished Oct 25, 2026 5:12 PM
Several players have been off to a great start, and some of these starts lead to questions of whether it is sustainable. Here are some suspects to having a lucky start to the 2026-27 NHL regular season.
All it takes is one lucky bounce, a screened goalie, or a smooth line change to get a momentum swing going. The quicker it is, the more eyes get drawn, and expectations rise.
For these NHLers, the puck has been on their side, even if they're all decent players in their own right.
Jack Roslovic, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
In his first season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jack Roslovic has already found himself on the first line. In 13 games played, he has 12 points, including a multi-point night against his former team, the Edmonton Oilers, on Saturday. His premium linemates contribute to the offensive luck that Roslovic has been having, with his aggressive mentality averaging just under three shots on goal per game.
In past experiences, Roslovic has shifted through the lineup in finding his role versus earning his top-six role straight out of training camp with the Leafs. With a 13.9 shooting percentage, his goal scoring has remained sustainable. However, Roslovic's high-volume shot has grown, having already registered 36 shots on goal through the first 13 games, putting him in the 95th percentile.
Devon Levi, G, Edmonton Oilers
Traded to the Oilers by the Buffalo Sabres in July, Devon Levi went from being the idea of a third-string goalie to a 6-1-0 record through his first seven games. The netminder has only 46 NHL games under his belt, yet he looks to be part of the solution for the Oilers' goaltending problem.
Levi’s luck seems to have hit a halt, with him recently suffering an undisclosed injury and being placed on IR on Friday.
He is the first goalie in franchise history to win his first four starts with the group. Ironically, an injury to Frederik Andersen is what scored Levi a regular opportunity to start the year. His best night has been a 39-save night in a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings, proving he can handle the high shot volume, but the young goaltender is still hunting for more consistency.
He won his first shootout in the thrilling 6-5 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes, with a perfect shootout performance.
thehockeynews.com'We Intend To Keep Jack Here For A Long Time': Sabres GM Kekalainen Discusses Quinn's FutureAfter betting on internal improvements from the team's youngsters, Buffalo Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen is being rewarded with Jack Quinn's hot start to the season. With Quinn due for a new contract soon, how will the Sabres navigate his future?
Jack Quinn, RW, Buffalo Sabres
Through his first 11 games, Jack Quinn has averaged a point per game so far, with six goals and five assists. Quinn logged his second career four-point game against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 15.
The 25-year-old leads the Sabres in goals and points as he gets off to the best start of his six-season NHL career. The ‘luck’ factor comes from his offensive deployment, orchestrated by head coach Lindy Ruff.
Quinn has 96.49 percent of his starts in the offensive zone, which leads the team in that category, with only two total starts in the defensive zone.
Also, his inflated shooting percentage, which sits at 19.4 percent when his career average is just 12.2, contributes to his luck. With it being so high over 11 games, it leads to a player having some serious puck luck. Being on the second line with linemates Zach Benson and Noah Ostlund, they currently generate an expected goals percentage of 65.1 percent, again indicating the number of bounces going in their favor.
Quinn is currently on pace to reach 45 goals with the way his hot streak is taking him. That would blow past his previous personal best in the goals department, with 20 last year.
Nick Schmaltz, C, Utah Mammoth
A year ago, people were discussing Nick Schmaltz’s best start of his NHL career, and just the following season, he has already outdone himself.
Coming off a 74-point campaign, finishing second in scoring on the Utah Mammoth roster, just behind Clayton Keller. In just 12 games played, with 13 points (seven goals, six assists), Schmaltz currently has a massive 21.9 shooting percentage through October, topping his career average of 14.2 percent.
Once a player's percentage spikes around eight percent higher than their baseline, it is likely they are converting on opportunities at an unsustainable rate, getting fortunate deflections, goalie screens, and favorable bounces.
The 30-year-old has also added to his off-season routine, incorporating Pilates with a dedicated hockey skills coach, which is showing to be paying off. Focusing on core strength and flexibility, he has been agile in tight spaces, allowing him to win more battles in front of the net.
Out of 32 shots taken, converting on 10 high-danger goals, per NaturalStatTrick. Tape-watching has also benefited Schmaltz’s game, specifically by watching Sam Reinhart and Brayden Point. Heavily studying their position and shooting mechanics to implement into his own style of play.
Easton Cowan, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
Only entering his sophomore year, it is hard to assume if Easton Cowan’s early-season performance is made of luck or what Maple Leaf fans can expect for seasons to come.
In 13 games played, Cowan has 12 points and a 15:09 average ice time, with a promotion to the top line. Playing alongside Matthews has allowed him to shine early.
The 21-year-old dedicated his off-season to the Toronto Marlies’ Calder Cup-winning run, tied to new training and nutrition habits.
Earning trust in high-pressure situations while outperforming his rookie pace, the capitalization on injuries is the luck he is facing. With veteran John Tavares out, it opened up the spot for Cowan to fill, especially on the top power-play unit. With the natural chemistry between the young talent and guys like Matthews and William Nylander, his playmaking has been smooth, and creating offensive chances has come naturally.
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