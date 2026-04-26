Five Prospects With Rising Stock For The 2026 NHL Draft

Here are five prospects that have rising stock for the upcoming 2026 NHL draft.
We're starting to get into NHL draft season earnestly here, and there has been a ton of movement since the start of the year. While that's always true to an extent, it feels like we're seeing bigger drops and rises than in previous campaigns.
Since I like to keep things positive, let's focus on the risers. Here are five players who really helped their own stock for 2026.
Tommy Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL)
It's been a start-to-finish success for Tommy Bleyl, a QMJHL rookie who nonetheless tore the league up with 81 points in 63 games from the blueline.
He has continued to score more than a point per game in the playoffs and may have usurped Xavier Villeneuve as the top prospect from the 'Q' - though I wonder if Maddox Dagenais has put himself back in that conversation.
Bleyl is a smooth skater who makes excellent passes and uses his mobility to create time and space for himself.
Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA)
Oscar Hemming missed the first half of the season due to a dispute with his team and federation back in Finland, but once he got rolling with the Boston College Eagles, he impressed.
His best outing came at the Beanpot tournament in Boston, and he brings size, power and puck protection. Scouts expect his numbers to really pop next season, and some believe he could go top 10.
Maksim Sokolovskii, D, London (OHL)
Big, nasty defensemen who can move are hard to find, and Maksim Sokolovskii fits that mold. He didn't play much at the beginning of the year, but earned the trust of London's coaches and took on a bigger role as the season progressed.
At 6-foot-7, 238 pounds, the kid is already a beast. He hits hard, he hits often, and he's great on the penalty kill.
Blake Zielinski, C, Des Moines (USHL)
After a slow start, Blake Zielinski took off after the World Jr. A Challenge. From then on, he was one of the better players in the USHL this season, even though he didn't have a lot of talent surrounding him.
The Providence College commit has good offensive hockey sense and has rounded out his game, which will help him moving forward, as well.
Alexander Bilecki, D, Kitchener (OHL)
Alexander Bilecki took off in the middle of the season and did so on one of the best teams in the nation. He's smart, he can skate, and he's just scratching the surface, which is why scouts are excited about him.
They believe there's more offense to come for the puckmover, and the potential is great because Bilecki still needs to get stronger and fill out his frame.
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