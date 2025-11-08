Five Young Forwards Who Deserve More Ice Time

In the NHL, veterans tend to be given a longer leash. Whether it’s fair or not, coaches almost always trust the veteran with NHL experience more than they do the young forward who is trying to make his way in the NHL.

Often, a young forward performs at a higher level than his ice time indicates, and as long as his play continues to improve, his ice time will increase as the season progresses.

Here are five young NHL forwards who are deserving or need more ice time.

Michael Misa, C, San Jose Sharks

Not only has Michael Misa featured in just seven of the San Jose Sharks’ 15 games, he’s also only averaging 11:44 in those games. Despite that, he’s recorded a goal and three points and is firing just under two shots per game.

He’s been placed on the IR, and he is listed as week-to-week, so his return to the lineup is unknown, but when he does, it’s time for coach Ryan Warsofsky to begin trusting his 18-year-old center. According to Natural Stat Trick, at 5-on-5, Misa ranks fifth in expected goals for percentage (48.24 percent) and seventh in high-danger chances for percentage (50 percent) on the Sharks.

Misa is a gifted offensive player, but he needs consistent ice time to be a difference maker.

Shane Wright, C, Seattle Kraken

Shane Wright’s stats don’t jump off the page, but with three goals and seven points in 13 games, while skating as the team's third-line center, the production is solid. Currently, Wright is on pace to match the 19 goals and 44 points he scored last season, but the expectations were higher.

The 21-year-old is averaging more ice time this season than last, but still, Wright is under 15:00 of ice time. Matty Beniers and Chandler Stephenson, the Seattle Kraken’s top six centers, are averaging over 20:00, but Beniers has just one more point than Wright, and Stephenson is equal.

Under new coach Lane Lambert, the bench boss has clearly started the season with more trust in the veteran Stephenson, but the advanced metrics say he shouldn’t. At 5-on-5, the Kraken own 47.92 of the expected goals with Wright on the ice, and just 33.15 with Stephenson. It might take some time for Lambert to gain complete trust in Wright, but the Kraken will likely be better off if they do.

Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers

Matvei Michkov is an exceptionally skilled winger, but the start of the 2025-26 campaign has been poor. With just two goals and seven points in 14 games, Michkov is performing at a level far lower than many expected.

Several factors are in play when referring to the 20-year-old’s struggles. One, his ice time is nearly two full minutes lower than it was last season; two, he’s playing in a new system under coach Rick Tocchet and three, his off-season was hampered due to an injury.

The ice time is likely to increase as Michkov becomes more acclimated to Tocchet’s system, but there needs to be some give and take between the two. Michkov has been vocal about disliking dump-and-chase hockey and about how he enjoys having the puck on his stick, like Nikita Kucherov and Artemi Panarin do. Many Russian wingers would rather play on their off wing as it allows them to cut inside, but Tocchet wants his team to play a North-South style of play, one that doesn’t necessarily suit Michkov’s strengths.

Michkov and Tocchet need to find a middle ground, but Michkov also needs more ice time to help the Philadelphia Flyers’ offense.

Ryan Leonard, RW, Washington Capitals

There was no shortage of anticipation when Ryan Leondard joined the Washington Capitals. The 20-year-old joined the Capitals late in the 2024-2025 season after finishing as a Hobey Baker Finalist, a gold medal winner with Team USA at the world juniors and as the MVP of the tournament.

His first nine regular season games witnessed him notch just one goal, which was scored into an empty net. In the post-season, he tallied just one assist in eight games, but the expectations remained high entering the 2025-26 season.

Through 14 games, he’s scored three goals and seven points, but he’s averaging just 13:04 of ice time. The 20-year-old is at his best when he is attacking the dangerous areas of the ice and shooting the puck, but with the limited minutes, he’s found that harder to do. He’s firing just 1.64 shots per game.

Coach Spencer Carbery has continued to ice Anthony Beauvillier on the top line and Leonard on the third. The on-ice results have been positive, but Beauvillier has recorded just three goals and four points. Carbery could benefit from swapping the two and giving Leonard an extended run in the top six.

Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

Adam Fantilli has been a bit of a disappointment to start the season, especially compared to Connor Bedard and Leo Carlsson, the two players selected before him in the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard has recorded 22 points while Carlsson has posted 20. Fantilli, on the other hand, has scored just two goals and six points in 13 games.

Shooting luck has played a role in the 21-year-old’s start to the season, clicking at just 7.1 percent, but the Columbus Blue Jackets need more from Fantilli if they want to fight for a playoff spot. With that being said, Fantilli is averaging just over 16:00 of ice time and skates on the second power play unit.

Fantilli is another example of a veteran who isn’t outperforming the young star, receiving the longer leash. Sean Monahan has scored just one goal this season and has six points, but Monahan is averaging over two minutes more than Fantilli, while remaining on the top power play unit.

The Blue Jackets could greatly benefit by providing Fantilli more ice time, better wingers and more power play time.

