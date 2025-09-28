Flames Must Accomplish the Opposite Of Last Season To Avoid 'Mushy Middle'

The Calgary Flames were a surprising team last season. While they didn’t make the Stanley Cup playoffs – that part was expected of them – the St. Louis Blues beat them out on a tie-breaker after the two teams levelled on points for the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Ultimately, this Flames team could once again be what they were last season – a 'mushy middle' team. A club that's too good to finish at the bottom of the standings and earn a top draft pick, but not good enough to make the post-season.

In this writer’s mind, that’s the worst place a team can be because you really have nothing to show for it – no elite prospect for the future, nor a playoff experience. Flames GM Craig Conroy has to be smart enough to recognize that and want more of this Calgary team from a futuristic standpoint.

The Flames should be setting themselves up for help from the draft in the next three to five years. Otherwise, the team could be mired in the mushy middle, always chasing their own tail, never quite finding the mix to give Flames fans something to invest their time, money and emotion in. It would be an emotional sinkhole, swallowing everyone and their pride in the process.

With that said, Calgary has players who, if traded, could accelerate their much-needed rebuild. Everyone knows Calgary star defenseman Rasmus Andersson will probably be dealt. Even Flames captain Mikael Backlund said it's "obvious" that Andersson will get traded.

Star center Nazem Kadri could be another player that Conroy sacrifices down the road. However, Kadri's contract includes a full no-movement clause for the 2025-26 season. Unless the 34-year-old waives that clause, the Flames will have to wait one more year before exploring the market for Kadri.

Even after this season, Kadri has a 13-team no-trade list for the remaining three years of his contract, which pays him $7 million against the salary cap.

If all these circumstances of trading Kadri fall into place, only then can Conroy dangle his veteran in front of buyers.

Some have said Kadri’s $7-million salary is an obstacle to him being moved, but in an NHL where the salary cap ceiling is rising exponentially until further notice, taking on Kadri’s salary shouldn’t be a problem, whether or not the Flames retain some salary.

If they do retain in a Kadri deal, they’ll get better prospects and draft picks; if they don’t retain, they get Kadri’s cap space to invest in someone who isn’t approaching their mid-thirties.

By moving Andersson and exploring Kadri as a trade piece in the future, the Flames would be tacitly admitting that their current core just isn’t good enough, and there’s nothing inherently wrong with that. It could be time to change course from a future mired in mediocrity.

For most teams, the only way you do that is to take a step back. There’s a reason why teams regularly tear it down to the studs. It’s the most reliable, most proven method to build a long-term Cup contender.

For example, the San Jose Sharks have traded away star players such as defensemen Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns, as well as center Tomas Hertl and right winger Timo Meier. In return, they received assets that aid the franchise's future and gave the team a better opportunity to receive a higher draft pick.

Now, the Sharks have one of the most exciting young cores in the league, including Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Michael Misa from the 2025 draft, and more. It's all thanks to the hard decision of moving the aging core.

It’s far more preferable than running as fast as you can, just to make the playoffs and be roadkill for a team that’s at the top of your division.

Though the Flames surprised many by challenging for a playoff spot last season, this is still a flawed Calgary team that doesn't have the depth to get them through a competitive season.

Furthermore, the Pacific Division has gotten more competitive this past off-season. The Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks, who both finished below Calgary last season, have made improvements this summer. There's a real possibility that either the Kraken or the Ducks push their way up the division, forcing the Flames to drop.

In many ways, that would be a good thing, because Calgary would benefit from bottoming out. It's not to say Flames fans should celebrate every loss, but the truth is the Flames do not have comparable talent to players like Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid or Vegas Golden Knights’ center Jack Eichel. The only way they’re going to get one is through the draft. Thus, more regular-season pain is required for Calgary to make significant off-season gains.

Therefore, the organization needs a step back or two before stepping forward, and this year will be a year where they need patience and understanding as their youngsters develop and they make moves with an eye toward three or four seasons from now.

In sum, Calgary has to avoid being a mushy middle team at all costs. The only way to do that is to go on the competitive roller-coaster that includes a steep plunge before they can reach exciting heights again.

