Four NHL Forwards Ready To Bounce Back In 2025-26

Each season, the NHL sees multiple players bounce back after tough years. This will undoubtedly be the case yet again in 2025-26.

Let's look at four NHL forwards who are prime bounce-back candidates to watch during the 2025-26 season.

Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks

The 2024-25 season was a tough year for Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson. In 64 games, the 6-foot-2 center recorded 15 goals, 45 points and a minus-10 rating. This was after he had 34 goals and 89 points in 82 games with Vancouver in 2023-24 and a career-high 39 goals and 102 points in 2022-23.

Pettersson was in the first year of an eight-year contract carrying an $11.6-million cap hit, and he was already the topic of trade rumors and speculation due to his decreased production and rumored rift with J.T. Miller. After the Canucks traded Miller, Pettersson is Vancouver's clear-cut No. 1 center.

The new season offers Pettersson a clean slate, and the possibility of him bouncing back is there. He's surpassed 60 points in a season in all but two of his seven NHL seasons, is close to a career point-per-game player, and has recovered from injuries that hampered him last year. He should be much better in 2025-26 and return to his top-end form.

Chris Kreider, LW, Anaheim Ducks

The 2024-25 season was disappointing for the New York Rangers, and it is no secret that Chris Kreider struggled during it. In 68 games with the Blueshirts, he posted 22 goals, eight assists, 30 points and 152 shots. This was after he recorded at least 36 goals, 54 points and 229 shots in each of his previous three seasons.

Now, with Kreider getting a fresh start with the Anaheim Ducks and no longer having trade rumors surrounding him, he is a clear bounce-back candidate to watch. Just back with the Rangers in 2023-24, he recorded 39 goals and 75 points in 82 games. With this, it would not be surprising if his offense rebounds in 2025-26 with Anaheim.

Steven Stamkos, C, Nashville Predators

Steven Stamkos had a tough first year for his standards with the Nashville Predators in 2024-25. In 82 games, he recorded 27 goals, 53 points and a minus-36 rating. This was after he had 40 goals and 81 points in 79 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023-24.

Considering Stamkos played 16 seasons with the Lightning, it is understandable that he had some struggles hitting the ground running with the Predators.

But Stamkos did seem to improve in the final two months of last season. He had 10 goals and 20 points in 24 games in March and April after being held without a point in February.

Now that he has completed his first year in Nashville and is more adjusted to the team, it would not be surprising if he bounces back in 2025-26.

It is an exciting time for hockey fans with the new season approaching. Soon, NHL teams will be back to playing regular-season hockey, as it officially begins Oct. 7.

Trevor Zegras, C, Philadelphia Flyers

Trevor Zegras was overdue for a change of scenery, and he got one with the Philadelphia Flyers. This comes after he had another injury-affected down season with the Ducks in 2024-25, recording 12 goals and 32 points in 57 games.

Now that Zegras is on the Flyers, he is undoubtedly a bounce-back candidate to watch. He had two seasons with 23 goals and more than 60 points before injuries got in the way, but his ice time has a chance to increase in Philadelphia under coach Rick Tocchet. At 24 years old, Zegras can get back on track toward becoming an NHL star.

