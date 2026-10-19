Gavin McKenna Is Already Proving He Can Handle The Toronto Spotlight

Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2026 3:46 PMPublished Oct 19, 2026 3:46 PM
Playing in Toronto can be taxing for Maple Leafs players, but Gavin McKenna has quickly shown he can not only handle the pressure in hockey's biggest market, but he can thrive in it.
The high-profile life of being an elite hockey player in Toronto isn't for everyone.
Veteran center Ryan O'Reilly chose the quiet life that comes with being a Nashville Predators player over continuing to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner grew almost physically ill when it came time for his media duties. Marner also famously pulled the chute on the Maple Leafs, leaving for the Vegas Golden Knights two summers ago.
However, there are players who have the mental makeup to be a focal point for the Maple Leafs. Captain Auston Matthews has figured out how to address the considerable volume of media members, and he's fully embraced the challenge of stepping up, day-in and day-out, and provided acceptable answers to virtually every question he gets.
Another good sign for the Maple Leafs is the early media returns on 2026 No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna.
The 18-year-old is quickly experiencing the roller-coaster life of a hockey star in Toronto, and has demonstrated he can volley back and forth with reporters and come away looking as poised and confident as you'd want to see from a NHLer of any age.
Ask McKenna about his recent benching, and you won't detect an ounce of anger, frustration or disappointment.
"We have a good relationship together, me and Jim," McKenna said of head coach Jim Hiller. "He said (the benching) had nothing to do with my play, which is obviously nice to know. It doesn't really take away from your confidence at all. I appreciated him reaching out. I trust him. I trust the team. I trust what they want to do. I’m willing to play whatever role this team wants."
thehockeynews.com'I Trust Him': Gavin McKenna Reveals Talk With Maple Leafs Coach Jim Hiller About Being Benched Against SabresToronto Maple Leafs' rookie Gavin McKenna and coach Jim Hiller revealed their conversation following the decision to bench the 18-year-old for the second half of the game against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
McKenna could’ve 'umm'd' and 'ahh'd' awkwardly and the press instantly would've picked up on any sense of discomfort and picked him apart. Instead, he gave an answer that addressed the issue head-on, and there was really nothing to follow up with him on that subject.
Let's change the subject to the recent injury to veteran John Tavares, and the increased opportunity McKenna would be getting on the power play in his absence. Again, McKenna provided the ideal answer on a topic he essentially could've shrugged his shoulders at.
"I've got big shoes to fill there," McKenna said. "John, he's one of the best guys down low. A very smart hockey player and has played well on that power play. There's a lot of talent on that power play and a lot of smart veterans out there. I'm just going to try to be confident, get some puck touches, and get a feel for it."
In a few short sentences, McKenna paid deference to Tavares — as well as the rest of Toronto's first power-play unit — and took a positive tone with his answer to the question.
It's true that, as a hockey phenom who began attracting media attention in his mid-teens, McKenna has had more practice at the media game than lesser-known players. But give the young man credit — he's hitting home runs with every availability he's had as a Maple Leaf.
Here's a true story about how grinding the Maple Leafs media can be: when Joe Niewendyk first arrived in Toronto in 2003, we all heard about him being a media darling, and that anyone could go up to him and pick his brain about just about anything. But by January of that season, reporters were quietly informed that Nieuwendyk wouldn't be talking one-on-one with anyone.
It only took three months for him to sour on the Maple Leafs media experience.
This isn't to paint Nieuwendyk in a negative light, but to note that the sheer volume of media can wear down players.
But early signs seem to indicate it won't happen with McKenna. He's been up-and-down the lineup, he's been benched, he's been spectacular at times, and nothing seems to faze him.
All the media training in the world hasn't helped many young players who churn out robotic, vague answers to any inquiry they get. But McKenna has admirably dealt with the spotlight by being calm and assured.
McKenna was ready-made for the Toronto market, and that bodes well for him as he finds his footing and evolves into a true difference-maker for the Buds.
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