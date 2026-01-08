Glenn Hall Was So Much More Than The NHL's Goalie Ironman

Think of how rare it is to see NHL goalies today play more than three games in a row. And consider that Glenn Hall dressed and played for his NHL teams 502 consecutive times without a mask.

And that the reason his streak stopped was because he threw his back out tying his shoes.

Hall, who died Wednesday at the age of 94, will best be remembered for his ironman goalie streak, but he would have had a Hall of Fame career even if he hadn't been so durable for so long.

Hall was a first-team all-star seven times. He was rookie of the year. He was named the most valuable player in the playoffs after his team was swept in the Stanley Cup final. And he changed the game by being the first real butterfly goalie, which was considered a hazard at the time because it left his unmasked face more vulnerable to being hit.

Any discussion of the greatest goalies of all-time has to include Hall. How good was he? Well, consider that his nickname was Mr. Goalie.

Watch the full video column up above for more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.