Golden Knights' Marner Comments On Raddysh's 'Unique Journey' In NHL, Stanley Cup Final, And More

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has been in Vegas with the Golden Knights for a year now. He weighed in on his off-season, his determination to win a Stanley Cup, and a newcomer Leafs defenseman who grew up with him in Toronto.
He's now more than a full calendar year from playing for his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, but when Vegas Golden Knights star right winger Mitch Marner attended the NHL media tour in Las Vegas, he couldn't escape being asked about them.
While his mind is clearly on playing his best hockey for the Golden Knights this season, Marner weighed in on a number of topics, including some of the Leafs’ marquee off-season additions.
For starters, Marner told TheHockeyNews.com's Michael Traikos about his friendship with fellow Toronto native and former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh. The blueliner had a breakout season at age 30, posting 48 assists and 70 points in 73 games before he was part of a sign-and-trade with Toronto and signed an eight-year contract extension worth $8.5 million per season.
And for Marner – who grew up with Raddysh and his brother, New York Rangers right winger, Taylor Raddysh – it was a great story to see Darren Raddysh come home and become a crucial component for the Buds.
“I know ‘Raddy’ quite well, and I’m very happy for him,” Marner said. “He’s worked his butt off for multiple years to finally, kind of, you know, get that great opportunity like he had in Tampa and get paid like he deserves. So I’m super happy for him.”
While Marner was focused on his own team, it was clear he has great affection for Raddysh. The right-shot D-man is going to be on Toronto’s top defense pairing, and Raddysh being able to write this storybook return to his hometown was something Marner was very happy to see.
“Seeing his journey from now, it’s been phenomenal,” Marner said of Raddysh. "It’s a unique journey. Undrafted, not much (NHL success) in his first couple of years, and then he has the big breakout year. You see his shot – it’s obviously a great power-play skill. You need someone that can bomb it up top every once in a while, that can pick and choose their spots to hit it.
“I think (Raddysh) gets angry every so often and shows his anger,” continued Marner. “He’s not afraid to throw hands and get physical as well. I think like a lot of people probably growing up in Toronto, your whole dream is to play for that team one day. I know about his family and how much they loved the Leafs growing up.
“It’s just a full-moment, so I’m super happy for him.”
Marner also commented on incoming star left winger Gavin McKenna, whose skill set resembles Marner’s dynamic playmaking abilities. Marner also spoke of new Leafs goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, with whom he became very familiar when Bobrovsky was with the Florida Panthers and Marner was still in Toronto.
“I know McKenna a little bit – he’s a great kid,” Marner said of McKenna. “I think he’s excited to get there. “I don’t know (Bobrovsky), but (he’s) obviously a goaltender that’s made his way (with) some great numbers.”
While some would tell you the Vegas market isn’t nearly so demanding as Toronto – which no doubt is part of the reason Marner chose the Golden Knights – Marner insisted that hockey in Nevada is just as rewarding as it is in Ontario’s capital city.
“We get the same love (in Vegas) that I think I got in Toronto,” Marner said. “Our fan base is passionate, and a lot of our fans are around the areas that we live in. So, maybe (the attention), it’s not as much (in Vegas), or every time you sit down or something, but we get it a lot, and that’s something you appreciate and love. I think that’s something that you always appreciate, because one day I think it will go away.”
Marner came within two wins of his first Stanley Cup last year, as the Knights were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes in six games. And while that was closer to a Cup than he ever got in nine seasons in Toronto, Marner has taken the summer to recharge his competitive battery. And he’s confident he and his Golden Knights teammates are in a great position to win the Western Conference this coming year and show the hockey world he can be part of a championship squad.
“I think there comes a point in summertime when you try to just forget about it,” Marner said of the Cup final defeat. “You try to just somewhat, you know, sit back and enjoy the great year that your team had and how great it was. I think a lot of people had us doubted and a lot of people had us out going into (the second round). So, you know, I think at some point you got to just try to sit there and look at the positives that came out of that year.
“Obviously, it sucks losing, but you take that to fuel yourself in the summertime to get better and try to, you know, when that situation comes next, try to be a little more prepared in a way. But I thought we were prepared great. I thought we were ready to go. Two (more wins), you know, that’s all it takes.”
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