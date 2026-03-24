Golden Knights Star Mitch Marner Must Improve By The Playoffs

The Golden Knights currently sit second in the Pacific Division standings with a five-point cushion over the Los Angeles Kings, which rank one place out of a wild-card spot. Vegas is also seven points ahead of the Seattle Kraken. But the Kings have a game in hand on the Knights, while the Kraken have two games in hand on Vegas. The 4-6-0 Knights can't afford a cold streak at this point and give other teams below them a chance to sneak past them.