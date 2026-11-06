'Good For Him,' NHL Legend Wayne Gretzky Lends His Support To Mark Carney Over Russian Ban Decision

Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 9:05 PM
Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky made news Friday at the official renaming of the Hockey Hall of Fame's resource center – now named after his late father, Walter Gretzky. And in addition to answering questions about his father, 'The Great One' didn't shy away when asked questions about politics.
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