Goodbye To The Gretzky Of Minor Pro Hockey

Guyle Fielder was one of the top scorers in professional hockey history, up there with Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe. He did the bulk of his scoring with Seattle in the old Western Hockey League.
You may not have ever heard of Guyle Fielder unless you're a hockey history nerd or a fan of the old Western Hockey League.
But in the 1950s and ’60s, there wasn't a more productive player in North American pro hockey.
Watch Ken Campbell's video to learn about Guyle Fielder, who died on Saturday.
Fielder died at the age of 95 on Saturday and left an enduring legacy. Long before it was the Climate Pledge Arena, it was the Seattle Coliseum, and Fielder was filling it with fans of the Seattle Totems of the WHL, which was comparable with the AHL when it came to quality of play in the minors.
Fielder never did make his mark in the NHL, but his imprint on hockey in the U.S. northwest was undeniable. Watch today's video column for more.
