Greyhounds' Chase Reid Goes From Overlooked Prospect To 2026 Projected First-Rounder

He's one of the highest-scoring defensemen in the OHL, yet Chase Reid has barely played a full season of games in the league yet.

One of the top prospects eligible for the 2026 NHL draft, Reid came over to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds midway through last season from the NAHL's Bismarck Bobcats, and ever since, he has tallied more than a point per game from the blueline.

It's a remarkable evolution for the Michigan native, who grew up in Chesterfield, just north of Detroit, and is committed to Michigan State University.

Reid was actually cut from the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks a couple of years ago, but the Black Hawks' loss was Bismarck's gain, as the defender starred for the Bobcats over the course of 18 games.

"It was great for my development and finding out who I truly was, you could say," Reid said. "I was going to the rink every day, putting in the work and going out on the ice, making sure all my routes were perfect and making sure I was working my way to the level I wanted to play at. Eventually, the Soo called, and I got the best news of my junior career."

And while the OHL is a step up in competition from the NAHL, Reid took to his new environs immediately, posting 40 points in 39 games for the Greyhounds last season.

The youngster believes the OHL suits his game: Fast and full of offense. He's been just as good for the Soo this season and grabbed some spotlight continent-wide with his performance at the recent CHL-USA Prospects Series.

"It was a great experience, going out and meeting all those news guys and having the opportunity to represent the league I play in," Reid said. "Going out and playing against my home country was very cool, but I wanted to show what I was capable of and making sure everyone knows I'm ready to go."

As an American playing in Canada - albeit in a border town - Reid has also gotten used to the subtle differences between the two nations off the ice.

"We don't have a Chipotle in the Soo," he said. "I miss Chipotle, but otherwise we have a pretty good selection over here. Osmow's was new for me, we don't have that in the States."

With his skating and puckhandling abilities, Reid is going to be a very popular player when the draft comes around this summer, especially with his projectable 6-foot-2 frame. While he's still honing his overall game, he has also tried to put an emphasis on improving his defensive play.

Eventually, he'll be back in the U.S. when he suits up in the NCAA for Michigan State in the future.

"I wanted to play close to home," Reid said. "The coaches were unbelievable, and everything about the facilities and the fans, seeing the environment the guys play in, it was pretty much a no-brainer. My aunt played volleyball for the Spartans, and I always wanted to go there - we're a Spartan family."

So it may be a slight surprise that Reid's NHL model is a former star with the archrival Michigan Wolverines: Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski.

"He's a big, strong defenseman who does all the little things right," Reid said. "He plays fast in transition, he's got a bomb for a shot, and he uses his size to his advantage."

And, as Reid points out, Werenski is American, so he can let it slide that the NHL star played for the Maize and Gold. Reid himself will be in the mix to represent Team USA at the world juniors, as he earned himself an invite to the final camp for the national squad.

Even if he has to wait another year, it feels inevitable that the Greyhounds standout will don the USA jersey at some point in his junior career - and once he does, he'll probably put up numbers.

That's just what he does, and why Reid will likely see a high number next to his name once he is drafted this summer.

