Gustavsson's Return Raises Interesting Questions For Wild's Future In Net
Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 10:33 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 10:33 PM
The Minnesota Wild got a boost this week with the return of veteran goalie Filip Gustavsson. Could the Wild use this opportunity to trade for greater depth elsewhere?
The Wild have the best record in the Western Conference, they're 7-1-2 in their past 10 games, and not even an injury to star defenseman Quinn Hughes can rain on their parade.
They got even better news this week with the return to action of veteran goalie Filip Gustavsson. After dealing with off-season hip surgery, the 28-year-old missed the entire start of the season before playing Monday in the Wild's 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.
Gustavsson turned aside 22 of 24 Sharks shots in the win, showing the solid form that made him Minnesota's starter until budding superstar Jesper Wallstedt on that role this season.
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Indeed, Wallstedt's numbers this year – including a sparkling .924 save percentage and a 1.99 goals-against average in 22 appearances – make him the frontrunner for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender.
But more importantly, Wallstedt's ascension has effectively made Gustavsson GM Bill Guerin's best trade chip as he looks to put his team over the top in their quest for the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.
He's signed to a very team-friendly contract paying him $6.8 million for the next four seasons. But ultimately, his no-movement clause means if he doesn't want to be traded, it's not going to happen.
However, if Gustavsson is confronted by the reality of the Wild's situation in net – with Wallstedt under team control as a restricted free agent at the end of this season – it might turn out that Gustavsson would welcome a trade to a team where he's the clear-cut starter for the life of his contract.
Gustavsson has been one of the league's best workhorses in the past two seasons, making a combined total of 108 appearances between 2024-26 while posting an SP of .909 and a GAA of 2.63.
If Wallstedt is going to be getting the grand majority of the playing time, which is what he's earned, will Gustavsson be happy with the drastic reduction in opportunities? It's difficult to say.
It might be something he's open to in pursuit of a Stanley Cup, where he may not have a better opportunity to do so elsewhere. But there's a lot of time left on his deal, and as long as Wallstedt maintains this trajectory, his days as the definitive starter are over. Anyone with a strong competitive engine would almost assuredly want to play for a team where they’re going to be out there far more often than not.
As for the Wild, they could surely use Gustavsson's cap space right now. They currently have just over $1.3 million in cap space, effectively preventing them from making any notable roster additions. If they're also hoping to extend Hughes on what could potentially be a max contract, clearing out Gustavsson's cap hit would help their cause.
It's also true that maintaining this tandem wouldn't hurt the Wild, either. Injuries and inconsistencies happen all the time, and with how volatile the goaltending position can be, having two dominant netminders isn't a bad thing
However, if Guerin makes Gustavsson available, he'd instantly be the best goalie on the trade block, and could command a king's ransom. Be it in terms of assets that can help the Wild now, or assets that will keep them elite for many years to come.
So, while Gustavsson is likely to stick around for the short term, no one should be surprised when his name is brought up in trade rumors. Minnesota has an embarrassment of riches in net, and it makes too much sense for the Wild to at the very least check what would be out there for them if they can convince Gustavsson to accept a trade.
The rich got richer this week with Gustavsson's return, and now the Wild have an opportunity to convert one of their goalies into greater depth elsewhere.
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