Minnesota Wild
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Minnesota's 15-Game Point Streak Ends, But Wild Aren't Concerned About The Effort
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 5:04 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 5:04 AM
Despite sloppy puck play snapping a historic run, Minnesota remains confident. Head coach John Hynes praised his team’s grit after a physical battle fell one shot short.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in 16 games, the Minnesota Wild (18-4-5) walked away without a point following Wednesday night's 4-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth (13-10-3).
The loss snapped Minnesota's 15-game point streak and marked its first regulation loss on home ice this season. The Wild are now 6-1-2 at Grand Casino Arena.
Coming off a week-long West Coast road trip, the Wild weren't nearly as sharp as they've been over the last month. But for Wild head coach John Hynes, there was a clear distinction between his team's lack of execution and its level of competitiveness.
“I thought our competitive spirit was there,” Hynes said. “We just weren’t as sharp as we needed to be, I would say, mostly with our puck play and puck decisions. I feel like it was a game that was highly competitive. Lot of physicality to the game. I felt we were there from that standpoint, but usually our execution is a little bit better. I thought that hurt us tonight.”
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Despite falling behind 2-0, the Wild battled their way back into the game. A pair of fights helped generate some energy inside Grand Casino Arena, but Minnesota's mistakes with the puck ultimately proved costly.
The Wild had a golden opportunity to extend their point streak when they were awarded a four-minute power play with 3:45 remaining in the third period. Despite having the man advantage for the remainder of regulation, Minnesota couldn't find the equalizer.
“Yeah, battled back to give ourselves a chance, but in those positions, too, you’ve got to come up with one,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said. “Just wasn’t working for us tonight.”
Considering the circumstances surrounding the team's return from the West Coast, it would have been easy to attribute Wednesday's performance to physical fatigue. Hynes, however, didn't see it that way.
“But we gave ourselves a chance just from sheer competitiveness, which I really like from our group,” Hynes said. “But the puck play, I think, was more mental than physical.”
The team came in late Tuesday and had a quick turnaround. Wild forward Marcus Foligno shared a similar assessment to Hynes.
“It's really tough to be consistent in this league, and you're not going to have it every night,” Foligno said. “I mean, we got caught a little bit, but I think what we can take away from it is that we've had these games. I've been here where we've had these games where we're tired and we're physically tired, too. I think physical wasn't really the challenge here tonight, which is a great sign for our club. And I think it was just kind of the mental sharpness.”
Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Wednesday's loss was that Minnesota's struggles were largely uncharacteristic of the team it has established itself as this season.
Even on a night when their execution wasn't there, the Wild found themselves one shot away from extending their point streak to 16 games.
“I don’t think it was a lack of effort,” Blake Coleman said. “I think guys were competing, and at the end we’re one shot away. So we’ll clean up those mistakes. It’s pretty uncharacteristic for this team. I don’t see that being an issue moving forward. But give a lot of these guys credit for the way they competed tonight.”
The Wild will have an opportunity to start a new point streak Friday afternoon when they host the Colorado Avalanche, the team that eliminated them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.
For Hynes, the message moving forward is simple.
“You gotta be highly competitive and you gotta be able to execute, and that’s something that we didn’t have enough of it tonight.”
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