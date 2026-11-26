“It's really tough to be consistent in this league, and you're not going to have it every night,” Foligno said. “I mean, we got caught a little bit, but I think what we can take away from it is that we've had these games. I've been here where we've had these games where we're tired and we're physically tired, too. I think physical wasn't really the challenge here tonight, which is a great sign for our club. And I think it was just kind of the mental sharpness.”