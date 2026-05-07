Habs Puzzled Why Cole Caufield Isn't Producing: 'He Just Doesn’t Have The Bounces Right Now'

"A guy like that, he scores 50 goals in the regular season, obviously he just doesn’t have the bounces right now," said Kirby Dach, who leads the team with three even-strength goals. "But he’s a heck of a hockey player. The more he shoots, the more he’s going to give himself a chance to go in. We’re not worried about it at all. He’s a special player. We’re lucky to have him on the team."