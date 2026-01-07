Have The Toronto Maple Leafs Finally Found Their Identity?

It wasn't long ago that the Toronto Maple Leafs were near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and looking very much like a team that didn't seem terribly interested in doing what it would take to move up.

But on the heels of a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers on home ice, the Leafs are starting to look like the team many expected they would be when the season began.

They've not lost in regulation in their past seven games. And two of their most disappointing forwards, Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, have picked up their games in a big way.

Watch today's video column up above for the full story.

