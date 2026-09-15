'He Is An Awful Human Being': Hockey World Reacts To Ovechkin's Appearance In Putin Campaign Ad

"There are going to be eight country, states, or teams. We've made that clear," Daly told TheHockeyNews.com this off-season. "To some extent, we are waiting a little bit to see what happens geopolitically with the Russian state. I don't think we're tied necessarily to where the IIHF is, or the IOC for that matter, but the IOC certainly has softened its stance with respect to Russian participation. That's become clear.