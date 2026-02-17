'He's Carrying Us Right Now': Avalanche Star Martin Necas Powers Czechia At Olympics

Necas was held off the scoresheet in the opener against Canada, but so were all of the Czechs in the 5-0 shutout. In that game, he played on a super-line with Hertl and David Pastrnak, but coach Radim Rulik has opted to spread around his top guns since. Against Denmark, the three were all on separate lines, and Necas still thrived. The right winger is also healthy now, which obviously helps.