Here's What Craig Berube Should Have Said About The Maple Leafs After Loss To Avs

Toronto Maple Leaf fans battled the snowstorm to watch their team lose puck battles and the game to the Colorado Avalanche, but their coach said they had a better start than they had the past couple of games.
Toronto Maple Leaf fans have gotten accustomed to seeing their team put forth questionable and uneven efforts this season. And they're smart. So don't play them for fools.
But that's exactly what coach Craig Berube appeared to do on Sunday afternoon after watching his team lose 4-1 to the Colorado Avalanche on home ice.
Ken Campbell reacts to the Maple Leafs' loss on Sunday and their coach's post-game comments.
He said he thought his team started the game better than it had the previous couple of games. He made it out as though a couple of costly execution mistakes, and not a general malaise, was the reason for his team being down 2-0 and outshot 9-3 before the game was eight minutes old.
If you want to know what he should have said, watch today's video column up above.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.