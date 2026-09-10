Hockey World Mourns The Loss Of Barry Melrose: 'We Lost An Icon Of Our Game'

Tributes from around the hockey world poured in this week after learning about the loss of former NHL player, coach, and Emmy Award-winning analyst, Barry Melrose.
The hockey world lost one of its most iconic media personalities this week.
Barry Melrose, Emmy Award-winning hockey analyst with ESPN, died Wednesday at the age of 70.
Melrose put together a 27-year career with the network and stepped away in 2023 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Before his media endeavours, the Kelvington, Saskatchewan native put together an 11-year career as a player between the now-defunct World Hockey Association, the AHL, and the NHL. He suited up as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings throughout his career.
After his playing days, Melrose turned to coaching immediately after retiring, winning a WHL championship with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 1987-88. After a few seasons climbing up the ranks, he made his debut behind the bench in the NHL during the 1992-93 season with the Los Angeles Kings.
He coached the Wayne Gretzky-led Kings to the Stanley Cup Final that season before ultimately coming up short.
Tributes began pouring in throughout the hockey world this week between friends, family, colleagues and fans, celebrating his remarkable life and career.
Hockey World Remembers Barry Melrose
Commissioner Gary Bettman shared a thoughtful note that reflected on Melrose's personality and influential presence as an analyst.
“From the flowing locks of his distinctive mullet to the flared lapels of his trademark long suit coats, Barry Melrose cut an unmistakable figure whenever you were fortunate enough to run into him at a rink or catch him on your television screen," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.
"You were even more fortunate if you engaged him in conversation or listened to his analysis, because he never failed to boost your love of the game of hockey."
One of the first to comment on Melrose's Parkinson's diagnosis back in 2023 was Gretzky, who acknowledged his role as a leader during his days with the Kings as well as his larger-than-life personality.
"He's bigger than any team," Gretzky said in a video the day Melrose announced his Parkinson’s diagnosis. "For decades he's been suiting up, and I mean suiting up, for the game, for the sport, for hockey. Hockey is more than a game, it's a community — a finely tuned orchestra — and Barry was our conductor.”
Gretzky took to social media this week after learning of his passing to share his condolences.
"We lost an icon of our game tonight in Barry Melrose," Gretzky said through an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Janet (Jones) and I are keeping his family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayars."
Even legendary rap artist Lil Wayne took to X to express his feelings about the news, calling Melrose a "legend," while adding that his loss brought him to tears.
Longtime ESPN coworker Steve Levy released a statement through the network's X account on Wednesday to share his appreciation for the role Melrose played in growing hockey within the United States.
"For more than 30 years, Barry was the unquestioned face/voice of hockey in the United States," Levy wrote. "He was a man of the people, a family man, a part of my family. Tonight I'll toast to the kid from Kelvington who made it but but never forgot his roots."
Another prominent hockey voice in the ESPN community, John Buccigross, wrote on X about the relationship he had built with Melrose throughout the years and how it impacted his role as a broadcaster.
"I am shook to my core," Buccigross wrote. "Barry gave his life to hockey and some of his ESPN family, like me, learned of his shocking death today while at a hockey rink in Las Vegas preparing for the upcoming season.
"A more beloved ESPN institution there has not been."
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