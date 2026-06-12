Hockey's Critical Behind-The-Scenes Teammates Head To Florida For PHATS/SPHEM Summit

"It's so important to the NHL that they send deputy commissioner Bill Daly, and the general council and the NHLPA is there, it's serious," he said. "They talk to the players, and they expect us to know what's going on as well. It's a big business, too, now; it's not just what it once was, where a bunch of guys in hotel rooms just kind of figuring out what they're going to order for next year."