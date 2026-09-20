Honeymoon Period: Bowen Byram Is Ready For The Pressure Of Being A Chicago Blackhawk

In Buffalo, and through his earliest years with the Colorado Avalanche before that, Byram was an important cog on the back end. His ice-time averages have eclipsed 20 minutes in each of the past four campaigns and climbed above 22 minutes each of the past two seasons with the Sabres. He was also third in playoff ice time among defensemen for the Avalanche en route to hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2022 and second last year with the Sabres as they came within one win of punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference final. But in Chicago, Byram is in for an entirely new challenge. He won’t be a guy but the guy on the Blackhawks’ blueline.