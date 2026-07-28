How Morgan Rielly Can Still Make The Most Of His Maple Leafs Future

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made major roster renovations, but defenseman Morgan Rielly remains on the roster. If the Maple Leafs don't trade Rielly, how can he bounce back from a drop in production?
If you count No. 1 draft pick Gavin McKenna, the Maple Leafs have nine new faces likely in the lineup on Night 1 of their 2026-27 season. But there's one Leaf whose future is very much in question – and that's veteran defenseman Morgan Rielly.
Since the season ended, there have been wild, persistent rumors regarding Rielly's future in Toronto.
Rielly holds all the cards with a no-move clause for the next two seasons and a 10-team no-trade list in the final two campaigns of his contract that carries a $7.5-million cap hit. But if Maple Leafs GM John Chayka doesn't find a taker for Rielly on the trade market before the season begins, Rielly still must make the most of his future in Toronto.
With former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darrren Raddysh now on the top defense pairing in Toronto, Rielly's offensive totals should, in theory, rebound from his 2025-26 performance. That's if the Leafs want those two on a pair instead of pairing each with a shutdown D-man.
But what specific type of strong play should the Leafs look for from Rielly?
For starters, Rielly's 11 goals last season were the second-highest total of his 13-season NHL career. He was never really a goal-scorer, but he was built to rack up the helpers.
Rielly's assist numbers fell from 51 in 2023-24 to 34 in 2024-25 and again to 25 this past season. But if Raddysh comes in and generates anywhere close to the 22 goals he scored for Tampa Bay last year, Rielly's assist and point totals should rebound in a significant way.
With the arrival of Raddysh, Rielly likely won't appear on the Maple Leafs' first power-play unit. But even if he's bumped down to the second power-play unit, he'll have opportunities to make his mark on the team with secondary offense, with a smidge less pressure on him.
Toronto's projected second power-play unit will have talented players on it, including McKenna and maybe young left winger Easton Cowan. So there's a terrific chance for Rielly to re-establish himself as a reliable point-producer.
Rielly was never known as a defensive D-man, and any team interested in acquiring him has to know his limits, especially now that he's 32. But if Rielly accepts a trade to a legitimate Stanley Cup playoff front-runner, he's almost assuredly going to be looked at as more of a depth addition than a Grade-A blueliner. And with that change in roles, Rielly could feel a decrease in the pressure that's been there for him in Toronto since Day 1.
Who knows, though – there still could be a road ahead for Rielly in Toronto.
If Chayka doesn't find an acceptable trade package for Rielly, the Maple Leafs must find a way to restore Rielly's confidence and keep him in one of their top two defense pairings. Paying Rielly $7.5 million to serve on the third pair wouldn't be good optics for the Leafs, their coaching staff and the player.
Rielly averaged 21:08 of ice time in 2025-26, down from 21:23 in 2024-25 and 23:44 the year prior. Little by little, former Leafs coach Craig Berube chipped away at Rielly's usage, and Hiller now has to do more to protect Rielly and put him in situations in which he can excel.
Rielly never developed into the consistently elite No. 1 blueliner Toronto wanted when it drafted him fifth overall in 2012. But Rielly still can contribute.
While his time as a Leaf is more likely to be over than not, if he returns to Toronto, Rielly can have a positive impact. His expectations must be carefully managed, but his 951 games of regular-season experience, professionalism and leadership are what make him valuable – either in Leafs Land, or elsewhere.
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