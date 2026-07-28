How Morgan Rielly Can Still Make The Most Of His Maple Leafs Future

Rielly was never known as a defensive D-man, and any team interested in acquiring him has to know his limits, especially now that he's 32. But if Rielly accepts a trade to a legitimate Stanley Cup playoff front-runner, he's almost assuredly going to be looked at as more of a depth addition than a Grade-A blueliner. And with that change in roles, Rielly could feel a decrease in the pressure that's been there for him in Toronto since Day 1.