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How Will The Stars Navigate Duchene's Injury News Amid Scoring Inconsistencies?

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Adam Proteau
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Oct 12, 2026 10:27 PM

The Dallas Stars got bad news Monday with the announcement star center Matt Duchene would be sidelined for three months with a core injury. Stars GM Jim Nill needs help for his team's offense, and that means he's likely to be active on the trade market. But could help be coming sooner than that?

The Dallas Stars announced some difficult news on Monday, with center Matt Duchene being out the next three months due to a core injury. 

This is undoubtedly a huge loss for the franchise, as the 35-year-old led the team in scoring last season with 82 points and was third in goals with 30. From 2023-24 to 2025-26, the Stars were the third-best team in the league in goals-for per game (3.42). This year, Dallas is 27th in that category (2.20).

So with offense being the Stars' most pressing issue, and Duchene being out, how urgent should GM Jim Nill be in pursuing a scoring replacement for his team?

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With Duchene's move to LTIR, Nill currently has $2.2 million in salary cap space, so pulling off a blockbuster trade for offensive help is going to require him to be rather creative. But in the shorter-term, is there another option for the Stars? 

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What about a low-risk, decent-reward option like current UFA Patrik Laine? We all know by now Laine has trouble staying healthy, but signing him to a performance-bonus-laden contract mitigates the risk Dallas would be taking on. And if he does perform well, you've got a player who can help your bottom line in the offensive department.

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Adding a slightly younger but established scoring forward is something the Stars should consider regardless of Duchene's injury. The end of the Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn era in Dallas is drawing closer, and of course, there's also the Jason Robertson saga that could come to an end by or before this year’s trade deadline.

Dallas is going to have no shortage of long-term roster questions they'll have to answer soon enough, and pursuing young talent may help ease their inevitable transition from their aging core.

Nill has been one of the NHL's best GMs, but he's really got his work cut out for him this season. For all of the Stars' regular-season successes in recent years, Dallas took a significant step backward in the Stanley Cup playoffs last year, losing to the Minnesota Wild in the first round.

They still have enough talent to be a playoff team, but you have to imagine their competitive bar is higher than that. 

Thus, if the Stars take some time to take their big swing on the trade front, nobody should be surprised. Nill knows how high the stakes are for his team, and there's no likelihood he stands pat all season long.

Dallas has done well to set their core, but we're more or less certain Nill will be one of the GMs who steps to the plate and adds significant talent this season. 

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