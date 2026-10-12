How Will The Stars Navigate Duchene's Injury News Amid Scoring Inconsistencies?

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 10:27 PM
The Dallas Stars got bad news Monday with the announcement star center Matt Duchene would be sidelined for three months with a core injury. Stars GM Jim Nill needs help for his team's offense, and that means he's likely to be active on the trade market. But could help be coming sooner than that?
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy