Hurricanes Acquire Rights To Top UFA Defenseman John Carlson From The Ducks
Andre Leal2hUpdated Jun 27, 2026, 20:17featured
The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired the UFA rights to John Carlson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for the 192nd pick in the 2026 NHL draft and 23-year-old defenseman Kyle Masters.
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