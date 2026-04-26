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'Somebody's Got To Be The Villain': Why The Lightning Believe They Can Bully Their Way To A Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay finished with an NHL-high 1,207 penalty minutes this season, which was 229 more than the next-highest team — and twice as much as the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche. So far, they have continued that style in the first round of the playoffs.