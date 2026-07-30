IIHF Bans Russia From 2027 World Juniors, Men's Worlds, U-18s, RIHF To Appeal
The IIHF Council had to re-analyze Russia's eligibility on an event-by-event basis for the 2026-27 season. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said it's appealing the latest decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
iihf•Team Russia•World Junior Championship•world championship•Women's World Championship•u-18 world championship
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