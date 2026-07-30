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IIHF Bans Russia From 2027 World Juniors, Men's Worlds, U-18s, RIHF To Appeal

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Jonathan Tovell
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Updated Jul 30, 2026, 17:19

The IIHF Council had to re-analyze Russia's eligibility on an event-by-event basis for the 2026-27 season. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said it's appealing the latest decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Thursday that Russia will not play in four tournaments this upcoming season.

Russia is not allowed to participate in the IIHF men's World Championship, World Junior Championship and the World Men's and Women's Under-18s in 2027.

A decision on the 2027 women's World Championship is expected to be reviewed separately in November 2026.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said it's appealing the IIHF Council's decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

W. Graeme Roustan and IIHF president Luc Tardif discuss the safety concerns of including Russian and Belarusian teams in competition.moreVideos

The IIHF Council had to re-analyze Russia's eligibility in tournaments after its disciplinary board annulled a complete ban on the country from 2026-27 competitions back in May. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation appealed the initial ban and requested reinstatement.

On July 7, the International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee but has not yet decided whether to allow the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colors or any identification at the 2028 Summer Games.

The IIHF Council, meanwhile, has reviewed Russia's eligibility on an event-by-event basis. It's tended to align its regulations and suspensions with the IOC in the past.

"At a recent meeting, the Council reviewed and discussed the assessment of each individual IIHF Championship separately, considering safety, security, operational feasibility and sport integrity in relation to the RIHF's requested participation," the IIHF said in a statement on Thursday.

Based on those considerations and Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the IIHF Council still isn't ready to reintegrate the country's national teams.

The International Olympic Committee said it still strongly condemns Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but it's lifting its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee. That could affect Russia's eligibility in IIHF tournaments.
thehockeynews.comIOC Provisionally Lifts Suspension Of Russian Olympic Committee: How It Could Affect HockeyThe International Olympic Committee said it still strongly condemns Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but it's lifting its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee. That could affect Russia's eligibility in IIHF tournaments.

Team Russia hasn't played in IIHF competitions since its full-scale invasion began in February 2022. It didn't participate in the 2026 Olympics, either, and the NHL did not include a Russian squad in the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters in June the league needed more information on the IIHF's plans before deciding whether Russia will play in the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. Russian players are allowed on a rest-of-world squad at the 2027 NHL All-Star Game, however.

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