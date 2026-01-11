IIHF President Luc Tardif And Olympic Leaders Give Approval Of Santagiulia Venue

IIHF president Luc Tardif, Milano Cortina boss Andrea Varnier, and IOC Olympic Games executive director Christoph Dubi are optimistic and encouraged that Milan’s Santagiulia arena will be sufficient for a successful Olympic hockey tournament.
The trio of sports leaders addressed the media on the third and final day of a critical Olympic hockey test event at the future Olympic venue in Milan.
Shortly before the Coppa Italia Final – the sixth of seven games used to evaluate every aspect of the hockey venue – they gave their vote of confidence. Despite previous delays, uncertainty, and missed delivery deadlines, they assured that everything is on track for final preparations. They also admitted that plenty of work still needs to be done – mostly outside the field of play - before NHL stars take the ice in roughly four weeks.
Tardif joked that he wished he had slept better over recent months, but, based on what was witnessed regarding the ice surface, he may now be able to catch up.
“There are not many competitions where you have three games in a day, and we know how difficult it is to have a high quality of ice in the third period of the third game, and yesterday it was fantastic,” Tardif told international media. “The puck was sliding well and not bumping around. There are still some adjustments still as there was a little bit more snow, but that was a conclusive test, and we’ll go back to Zurich happy and confident.
Three experts from the NHL have been here for MH1 and MH2 arenas, and they have been involved in the quality of ice. We also have the ice master, Don Moffatt – this is his sixth Olympic Games, so he is used to dealing with these challenges,” he said about Moffat, who also works with the Colorado Avalanche.
“And now (after the test event) we are not worried about dressing rooms, the set-up here, and everything else that is needed.
“There is no reason that NHL players will not come. Now, I can say that we are ready for the (Olympic) competition,” the hockey boss added.
Milano-Cortina 2026 CEO Andrea Varnier offered his personal evaluation, admitting that delivering a successful hockey Olympic tournament falls squarely on his shoulders.
“We have known for a long time that this would be one of the most challenging venues because construction started at a later phase. We’ve been monitoring everything for a long time as we’re not responsible for construction, so this test was an extremely important,” Varnier noted.
“I think after two days of competitions and just two more games to go, we believe that the field of play is up to what we were expecting.
There is still a lot of work to be done, but we have a huge team, and tomorrow morning we start full speed again to make sure the venue is ready for the Games,” the Italian sports leader said.
Dubi led a small contingent from the IOC, observing and assisting with the evaluation of the Milan test event.
“Pierre Ducret is the sport director of the IOC, and he is responsible for the relationship with the IIHF and NHL, and they are here – we have a meeting and tour with them later, but so far what we’ve heard is very positive,” Dubi informed.
Dubi was asked point-blank if he thought any of the construction might not be finished in time for the Olympics.
“I expect a number of areas where painting might not be fully dry, but nothing that would prevent anyone to work (during the Games) or enjoy the experience.”
Dubi, whose father played for Lausanne in the Swiss league, added: “This venue looks fantastic – the last time I came here was before Christmas and this is radically different. For anyone involved here, hats off.”
SV Kaltern Caldaro, a team from Italy’s South Tyrol region, convincingly won the Coppa Italia Trophy, shutting out Alleghe Hockey, 5-0.
Team captain Michael Soelva conveyed his overall experience at the Santagiulia venue.
“I think the ice is ready, it kept improving as the games went on, but there is still some work to do in the back of the facility,” Soelva said, holding the trophy.
“Maybe the crews can work a little faster, but if they keep communicating and working nights and weekends as they are, they will make it.”
Winning goaltender Samuel Rohregger also shared his perspective on the facility's readiness for the Olympic Games, which open in Milan on Feb. 6.
“I think they’re working hard - they probably started a little bit late, but honestly, I think everything will be ready for the Olympics,” Rohregger said.
Tardif said he is thrilled that the NHL’s elite players are returning to the Olympic fold, and he remains confident that this partnership will continue at future Winter Games.
“Every international federation wants the best players in this competition and it’s always our goal,” Tardif said. “Even if we failed in PyeongChang (2018), now it is important that we also have the framework of this agreement for 2030 and 2034 in Salt Lake, I can’t imagine that it wouldn’t continue.”
