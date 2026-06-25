'I'm Pumped': NHL Draft Prospects Carson Carels, Keaton Verhoeff Reunite In North Dakota

"I'm pumped – it's going to be awesome," Verhoeff said. "Playing with him and being around him, we've become pretty close. With our team next year, we have a great chance to win a national championship. We came to (Frozen Four host city) Vegas this year and fell short, and every guy was left with a sour taste. Even the new guys coming in have one goal. To play with guys you know and enjoy spending time with brings things to another level, too."