In A League That Recycles Coaches, Blue Jackets Hire Rick 'Blue Bin' Bowness

Rick Bowness, who coached the first and second versions of the Winnipeg Jets and the first seasons of the modern Ottawa Senators, was named the Blue Jackets' new coach.
Ken Campbell reacts to the Columbus Blue Jackets hiring Rick Bowness as their new coach on Monday.
If the Blue Jackets were looking for experience, they certainly found it in Bowness, who will be with his 10th NHL franchise as either a head coach or assistant/associate. The Blue Jackets are the eighth team he's worked on as a head coach.
Now, it's up to Bowness to get the Blue Jackets into the playoff picture.
Watch today's video column up above for more on what Bowness brings to his new team and the Blue Jackets' surprising decision to make a change.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.