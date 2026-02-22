In Hindsight, Maybe A Less-Than-Healthy Sidney Crosby Should Have Chosen To Play

Instead, Crosby watched the game on a TV from the trainer's room and changed into his gear as the game went to overtime. In the back of his mind, he was probably hoping he made the right decision and that Canada would win without him and he'd be out there to celebrate with them. But when Jack Hughes scored the overtime-winner, you have to wonder if wasn't second-guessing his decision just a little bit as he went out onto the ice and consoled his teammates.